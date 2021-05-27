Endometriosis: Signs, causes and the impacts of foods on the condition

Endometriosis is negatively impacted by our diet. So, Karishma Shah, Integrative Health Nutritionist and Holistic Wellness Coach, talks about its signs and causes and the right diet tips to reduces its symptoms.

Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent disorder. It is the lining of the uterus. This tissue is responsible for mensuration. When you have endometriosis, tissue similar to the endometrium grows on the outside of your uterus, ovaries, and tubes and even on your bladder or intestines or tissue that lines your pelvis. This causes pain and complications.

One in 10 women is estimated to get affected by endometriosis worldwide. It is commonly diagnosed in women in their late 20s and early 30s. The mislaid tissue has no way of exiting the body which results in internal bleeding, inflammation, bowel problems, infertility, scar tissue formation, and adhesions. So, Karishma Shah, Integrative Health Nutritionist and Holistic Wellness Coach, talks about the signs, causes, and the tips of reducing its symptoms.

Signs of endometriosis?

Pelvic and abdominal pain.

Heavy or irregular periods.

Pain in lower back throughout the cycle.

Increased pain during periods and intercourse.

Difficulty in getting pregnant.

Painful bowel movements and urination.

Tiredness/fatigue, nausea.

Diarrhea, constipation.

Intense cramping, bloating.

Causes of Endometriosis:

Retrograde menstruation.

Genetics.

Immune system: low immune system is a risk for endometriosis.

Environmental factors.

Lymphatic or cell circulatory spread.

Metaplasia.

Effects of foods on endometriosis

The following factors may negatively influence endometriosis:

1-A diet high in trans-fat such as fried, processed, and fast foods.

2-Red meat.

3-Gluten rich foods such as baked foods, cereals, pastas.

4-High-fodmap foods.

5-Alcohol.

6-Caffeine.

The pain and inflammation caused by endometriosis can be fought by consuming a nutrient-dense, well-balanced diet that primarily consists of plants, vitamins and minerals. The diet should include:

1-Fibrous rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

2-Iron rich foods, such as dark leafy greens, broccoli, beans, fortified grains, nuts and seeds.

3-Essential fatty acids rich food such as salmon, sardines, herring, trout, walnuts, chia and flax seeds.

4-Antioxidant-rich foods that are found in colourful fruits and vegetables, such as oranges, berries, dark chocolate, spinach and beets.

Supplements that may help to improve the condition:-

1-1,200 (IU) of vitamin E and 1,000 IU of vitamin C, zinc and vitamins A, vitamin D, calcium and magnesium.

2-Curcumin: This is the anti-inflammatory part of the well-known spice turmeric.

3-Omega 3 fatty acids.

These physical workouts can reduce estrogen levels and release happy hormones:

1-Meditation.

2-Yoga.

3-Acupuncture.

4-Massage.

Remember!

If endometriosis is left untreated, it may lead to infertility, but it can be managed with comprehensive care. So, consult your gynaecologist to get it treated.

