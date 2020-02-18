English Ivy, Spider Plant, Areca Palm: THESE houseplants are good for our skin; Here's how

Plants not only increase the charm of your home but they are also good for your skin. Read on to know more about it.

Plants are good for your skin because they increase the moisture level in the air and prevent our skin from getting dry or flaky. This happens due to the evapotranspiration process of plants where the plant loses water through its leaves and soil. You have to pick a plant which needs a lot of water to survive. So, avoid planting cactus or bonsai; instead, you can bring English Ivy or Peace Lily at home. Don't forget to water them once in a week and use fertilisers for it regularly. Check out the plants which are beneficial for our skin below.



English Ivy

English Ivy is a good indoor as well as outdoor potted plants. They are easy to grow and take care of. Make sure your English Ivy gets a lot of sunlight where it's placed. You need to water them two to three times a week. You can also pick any other ivy plants like Irish, Persian, Nepal, Algerian, Russian, Japanese, etc.



Areca Palm

This plant can grow in bright indoor lights. Generally, the large Areca plants are quite expensive so you can opt for the smaller ones. This plant has the highest transpiration rate and is known to add charm to the home decor.



Spider Plant

Spider plant can provide you with clean indoor air. This plant is easy to take care of. They are perfect to purify the air.



Philodendron

This plant looks quite similar to pothos, but pothos is a smaller plant and sold in baskets and Philodendron is thicker and tougher than pothos.



Rubber Plant

Rubber Plant has large and glossy leaves. It needs water and low light to survive.

