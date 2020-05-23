Erica Fernandes' fitness secrets DECODED: Here's how she maintains her toned figure

Erica Fernandes' fitness secrets revealed: The actress does a lot of exercises and yoga asanas to keep herself fit.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is a major fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle which are full of her fitness pictures and videos are the proof of the same. Her dedication and IG posts have been serving as major goals and inspiration for many to hit the gym and be fit. In an interview with ABP news, she talked about her fitness mantras. She said that gym and workout are not just for those who want to lose weight, anyone who wants to increase strength, better mind, and body can workout. She revealed that after working out regularly she has been more energetic, lively, glowing and her attitude, and mindset have also changed for better.

Speaking of fit and toned physique, it’s a no-brainer that a healthy diet and regular exercise are very important for well-being and waistline. Many of us aspire to become as fit and good looking just like our favorite celebrities but to achieve a body like them, we also have to sweat hard by working out and follow a healthy diet. Want to get a toned body like Erica's then read on. From heavy lifting to outdoor strength training, the actor does a lot of varied exercises to get that picture-perfect svelte yet fit figure and washboard abs.

Read on to find out her fitness secrets.

1. To keep herself fit and lean, she does various bodyweight exercises such as squats, jumps, push-ups and pull-ups among others.

2. In an interview, the actress revealed that she works out to keep her mind and body healthy and not to reduce weight.

3. She is a big yoga enthusiast. When asked her about yoga, she had said that she resorted to working on both my inner and outer body strength by doing Yoga.

4. She said, "Yoga is a great stress reliever and immensely helps in relaxing the body and muscles. It also helps strike the right balance within the nervous system and the physical and mental aspects of the body."

5. Erica had revealed she makes sure to get enough sleep and keeps the body hydrated and relaxed.

6. Under the supervision of her trainer, she often does an outdoor workout session and she finds these workouts interesting than gym-based ones. Outdoor workout helps to gain strength, increases the intake of fresh oxygen.

7. She also does heavy weightlifting for stability and strength. With the help of strength workout, one can lose fats and gain muscles.

8. The actress, who was also seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, also often does resistance training with bands. Fernandes does to strengthen her core and tone her body.

9. Erica also does a lot of functional training, rock climbing, monkey jumps, monkey bars with the help of a ladder and rope climbing among others.

10. Fernandes hardly follows any diet as she is a big-time foodie, however, she makes sure to burn extra fats with the workout.

11. Erica uses a resistance band training to strengthen her core and tone her body. A few basic resistance band workouts she does are Russian twist, knee pulls and torso twists among others.

