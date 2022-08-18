9 Best essential oils for stretch marks that ACTUALLY work

Stretch marks and scars are dreaded all around the world. A lot many times, people hide them, feel embarrassment or feel underconfident to wear certain clothes due to their stretch marks. However, these stretch marks, scars, cellulite, and even loose skin are hugely common, especially during and after pregnancy. We also see men and women get stretch marks and loose skin if they deal with heavy weights or undergo major weight loss. Usually, these marks tend to heal on their own over a period of time. But if you wish to speed up the process, there are some highly effective essential oils for stretch marks available in the market today to help you.

This article is the ONLY guide that you will ever need. You will learn the hows and whys of essential oils and stretch marks. Plus, we will guide you on how to use essential oils, what carrier oils you can combine them with, and the risks involved (if any). So, without further ado, let's soak in all the information!

What are stretch marks?

In plain and simple words, the long strips or thin lines that you see on your skin - above the belly button, above the knee, across the lower back, lower stomach, inside area of upper arms, inside of thighs, hips, breasts - are stretch marks.

These stretch marks occur because your skin (middle layer of your skin) stretches to the point of breaking or tearing. This may be due to pregnancy, hormones, genetic factors, and weight loss or gain. These marks appear as purple or red lines initially, i.e., when they start to rise. And turn white (or silver - very rarely) as they start becoming flat with time. Also, as per the studies, stretch marks mostly affect or attack women more than men.

Although these stretch marks in themselves do not cause any physical pain or complications, they attack the emotional and mental being of a person, i.e., men and women with scars feel highly insecure, uncomfortable, and even embarrassed at times to reveal them. Hence, they want to eliminate these nasty scars as soon as possible. Here essential oils come to your aid.

What are essential oils? Why should you use essential oils for stretch marks?

Before we learn about the best essential oils for stretch marks, let us first understand what essential oils are and why we should prefer them to treat scars.

Essential oils are known as the volatile oils extracted from the oil of the plants like rosemary, clove, lavender, etc. Basically, they are the natural treatments that offer your skin the ability to restore its elasticity, healing, and regenerating properties. These characteristics make these oils the best remedy to treat, prevent, or heal stretch marks.

NOTE: A vital point to remember here is that there is no scientific proof that essential oils for stretch marks really work. But there are anecdotal pieces of evidence that claim these natural oils work effectively.

Now, the question is why you should use essential oils for your skin. The answer lies in the points mentioned below -

Essential oils improve your overall skin texture,

Essential oils moisturize your skin,

Essential oils restore the elasticity of your skin,

Essential oils enhance the production of collagen in your skin cells resulting in healing,

Essential oils nourish your skin,

Essential oils have anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce skin allergies like irritation, redness, itching, etc.

Essential oils boost the general appearance of your skin,

Essential oils have antioxidant properties,

Essential oils regenerate new skin cells.

9 Best essential oils for stretch marks that ACTUALLY work

1. Tea tree essential oil

It has multiple skin benefits due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. However, it can also cause skin irritation because it is very highly concentrated. Our dermatologists recommend mixing it with any of the carrier oils before applying it directly to your skin. It is also one of the most natural essential oils for stretch marks.

2. Lavender essential oil

It is best known for its healing and calming properties. It enhances the production of collagen, which promotes cell regeneration. This boosts the process of reducing stretch marks, scars, and even blemishes.

3. Bitter Almond essential oil

(not the same as Sweet Almond Oil) It contains vitamin E, potassium, protein, and fatty acids that reduce skin damage and improves the overall complexion of your skin. It also boosts elasticity, binds the fibers of your skin, renews your skin, and stops the aging of your skin. Hence, it is one of the best essential oils for stretch marks and cellulite.

4. Bitter Orange essential oil or Neroli essential oil

It is extracted from the buds, flowers, and leaves of orange trees. This oil not only oozes an exceptional aroma but also offers restorative and regenerative essences. Furthermore, it aids in toning and conditioning your skin.

5. Pomegranate essential oil

It is extracted from ripe pomegranate fruit. It works wonders in improving the thickness and elasticity of your skin when applied daily, making it one of the widely used and most popular essential oils for stretch marks before and after pregnancy.

6. Frankincense essential oil

This oil has medicinal values and has been used for ages to treat various skin conditions. It also possesses healing properties and easily gets absorbed into your skin. Moreover, it contains nutrients like ferulic acid and vitamins that help to keep your skin beautiful and healthy.

7. Grapefruit essential oil

This oil contains powerful antioxidants that help to boost the ability to regenerate new skin cells in your skin, which makes your skin more smooth and youthful than ever.

8. Patchouli essential oil

It not only helps to moisturize aging skin but also regenerates tissues and promotes the growth of your skin cells due to its antifungal and antiseptic properties. And is also known as one of the best essential oils for stretch marks and scars.

9. Sage essential oil

It contains astringent, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, analgesic, and diuretic properties, emphasizing blood flow in your body.

7 Best Carrier oils to blend with essential oils

Carrier oils are basically vegetable oils that are extracted from the kernels, seeds, or nuts of any plant. These are generally used to dilute essential oils to carry them efficiently through your skin without causing any skin allergies like irritation, itching, or redness. Some of the top carrier oils that dermatologists advise blending with essential oils are as below -

Rosehip essential oil

...best known to keep your skin healthy as it contains strong antioxidant properties.

For maximum benefits, blend this oil with Bitter Orange essential oil or Neroli essential oil.

Argan essential oil

...best known for its skin-boosting properties as it contains vitamin E, Omega fatty acids, and sterols. It is one of the most effective pregnancy-safe essential oils for stretch marks.

Coconut oil

...best known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties.

For maximum benefits, blend this oil either with Pomegranate essential oil, Bitter Almond essential oil, Lavender essential oil, Grapefruit essential oil, or Frankincense essential oil.

Olive oil

...best known for its antioxidant, healing, and hydrating properties. Plus, it also stimulates wound healing.

For maximum benefits, blend this oil with Lavender essential oil.

Shea Butter oil

...best known for hydrating your skin as it contains vitamin A and enhances blood circulation and wound healing.

You can use it both ways - alone or by mixing it with essential oils for stretch marks.

...best known to diminish stretch marks, sagging skin, acne, wrinkles, even fine lines, and scars. It is one of the most effective carrier oils.

It blends well with almost all the essential oils.

Jojoba oil

...best known for its wound healing properties. Additionally, it also hydrates your skin.

For maximum benefits, blend this oil either with Bitter Orange essential oil or Neroli essential oil, or Lavender essential oil.

How to use essential oils to heal stretch marks?

ALWAYS dilute the essential oils in carrier oils and then apply (or rather massage) it topically on the area of your stretch marks, scars, or fine lines.

Mix a minimum of 10-15 drops of essential oil with one ounce of carrier oil of your choice to dilute the essential oils.

Do a test patch, i.e., apply on a very small portion, preferably on the insides of your thighs.

If you notice any signs of itchiness or burning, add a few more drops of carrier oils. Repeat the process until you are satisfied.

Store this mixture and massage at least twice a day regularly for best results.

Alternatives of essential oil for stretch marks

Apart from the above-mentioned essential oils and carrier oils, you can also use the below remedies to reduce pregnancy stretch marks, scars, cellulite, and fine lines.

Anti-stretch mark creams

...like Mederma

Bio-oil

...even popular celebs like Kim Kardashian uses it.

Vaseline balm

Aloe Vera gel

...blend it with vitamin E and Bitter Orange essential oil or Neroli essential oil for best results.

What precautions should you take when using essential oils for stretch marks?

Although there are no serious aftereffects or risks of applying essential oils, there are some precautions that you should consider just in case.

Do a test patch to check if the DIY oil (essential oil + carrier oil mixture) suits your skin type.

If you are already dealing with or suffering from skin diseases or ailments, use essential oils only when your doctor approves.

Keep those oils away from your kids and pets. Also, avoid coming in contact with them immediately after applying essential oils for stretch marks.

Do not use essential oils too close to your eyes, nose, or other overly sensitive areas.

Do not at any cost consume these essential oils as they are strictly meant for external use.

Essential oils are very concentrated and powerful. So, always be careful when you use them for topical purposes.

What are the risks of using essential oils for stretch marks?

Although no essential oil causes any major or permanent damage to your skin, it is better to understand any possible risks (or side effects) to be on a safer side. The most popular risk or side effect of applying topical essential oil is skin allergy, like

redness,

rash,

itching,

hives, and

skin irritation.

Now, it is not necessary that these side effects will affect everyone who uses essential oils. The risks usually depend on your skin type - some people have oversensitive skin and need to be careful.

Also, to reduce these potential risks or side effects of essential oils for stretch marks, you MUST use only professional or proper quality essential oils.

Lemon essential oil (or any citrus oils, as a matter of fact) will tend to make you more prone to the sun. This will definitely cause sunburn if not a rash. So, avoid going into the direct sunlight immediately after using citrus oils. The best solution is to apply essential oils to your scars at night and let them work their magic.

And never ever forget to dilute essential oils with your preferred carrier oil.

