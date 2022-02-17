Essential products for people who like to workout and eat healthy

If you are someone who works out every single day or at least tries to, then there are certain products that are an absolute essential. No matter what form of workout or exercise you practice, eating healthy goes hand-in-hand along with it. Here we have a few essential items that will help make your everyday workout a whole lot easier and encourage you to eat better.

Sweatproof Earbuds

When you are working out, the one thing that can really motivate you to go for that one last set, is the music. You need to make sure you’re using earphones that are waterproof, sweatproof and stay put. So that you do not lose them or spoil them. These noise cancellation earbuds from OnePlus provide 38 hours of battery life along with a flash charge. It sharpens voice-pickup and cuts down surrounding noise for crystal clear speech so that you can even attend important calls while working out.

Price: Rs.4999

Shaker Bottle

This shaker bottle is great for mixing protein shakes and smoothies, and features an easy open/close flip cap with a sliding lock to prevent accidental opening. It will effortlessly blend your drink and save time and effort. Now carry around your protein shake without a worry.

Price: Rs.236

MuscleXP Plant Protein

This plant based protein contains pea protein, brown rice and flax seed powder. The chocolate flavoured plant-based vegan protein powder with vegetable and herbal blends, harnesses the power of pea protein, flaxseed and plants to help you supercharge. Whether you are a busy professional, parent, athlete or student, these are great for busy lifestyles, meal replacement, on-the-go meals and post workouts.

Price: Rs.1199

Nutri-Blend

Now make the yummiest smoothies with this compact yet powerful machine that grinds the toughest of fruits and vegetables, and ensures nutrition extraction from all fruits and veggies thanks to its incredibly high speed which is almost twice that of normal mixer-grinders. It has the unique inverted design that has the lid screwed safely at the bottom with zero chance of the food splattering out. You can also use it to make the best cold coffees and smoothies.

Price: Rs.2619

Deodorant Set

This may not seem like an essential but it definitely is, especially if you workout at a public gym. It is natural to sweat every time you workout and there isn’t anything you can do about it. However, you do not want to make a bad impression with your bad odour. This deodorant set comes up with the long-lasting fragrance for men which keeps you active and fresh. Sparkling notes of Lemon, Cinnamons and Oakmoss will keep you refreshed whenever you apply it.

Price: Rs.449

Weight Lifting Gloves

If you are someone who does a lot of weight training then you may have experienced rough and sweaty palms. In order to make sure that you can lift the weight with ease and that the softness of your palms is maintained, use these weight lifting gloves. It will reduce the chances of a wrist injury, blisters and calluses.

Price: Rs.245

Smart Watch

A smart watch is quite an essential these days for everybody, especially if you’re a fitness freak. This watch has a stylish design and a comfortable wrist band. It provides a good battery life and comes with a warp charger that provides a full day’s charge in only 5 minutes. This elegant watch is great for everyday wear and takes hands-free seriously. It keeps you notified of incoming calls, messages and tracks your heart rate, oxygen and sleep cycle. It also pushes you towards your fitness goals and effortlessly tracks your progress.

Price: Rs.14999

