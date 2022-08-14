Exciting ways to enjoy cooking Avocado in desserts and smoothies

Anyone who has ever considered transforming their diet to make it more nutritious has probably been asked to include avocado in their meals. Yet, it isn’t just people suffering from heart disease and high cholesterol who can benefit from the humble avocado. Not only is it a great source for the elusive oleic acid, but nutritionists consider it a good source of healthy fat, making it a coveted fruit. Enriched with lutein, it is excellent for eye health and can even help alleviate pain and inflammation of joints experienced by patients of arthritis.

So, if you have been mulling over the benefits of avocado as an antioxidant and wanting to taste it in an intriguing and offbeat preparation, then we have got you covered. While you may have heard of avocado on toast; there are a myriad of other preparations that help you gobble up this miracle fruit. Take a look at a few recipes that help you consume this in exciting ways so you can give your skin a boost.

Avocado Smoothie

Some people find the taste of avocado a bit offbeat. There are those who presume that this is a bland ingredient, while others considered it a slimy fruit that they do not enjoy eating when too ripe. A neat way to relish this is to whip it into a green milkshake or smoothie that brings you the goodness of health without compelling you to chew on this fruit.

3 Ingredients avocado ice cream cake

If your children have been badgering you for ice cream cake, but you have been holding back on them; then we present a way in which you can offer them a healthy fruit in the form of an ice cream cake. This recipe has no baking procedure and can be quickly made using only 3 ingredients. Take a look-

Avocado Tuna Salad

Those who wish to make protein an important part of their diet, choose fish as the ideal meat. If you add avocado to fish and create a lovely salad drizzled with the goodness of lemon, then you might just have the perfect meal. The recipe to this Avocado Tuna Salad results in a dish that is not too heavy on your palate. Yet, it is bright, flavorful and garnished with a handful of cilantro.

Creamy Thai Avocado Dessert

This recipe is as simple as it gets for it uses the refreshing fruit in a creamy sweet treat. Conventionally developed in Asia, this is a traditional dessert that has just 3 ingredients. Apart from a ripe Avocado or two, you shall require ice cubes, and Sweetened Condensed Milk for this recipe. Ideal for summers, this can be laced with boba (tapioca pearls) or even chia seeds for an additional nutrient boost.

Also Read: Easy-to-cook dishes brothers can whip up to surprise their sisters this Raksha Bandhan