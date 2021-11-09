EXCLUSIVE: 3 Strategies to keep mental health in check according to an expert

Mental health isn't just about our physical or mental well-being, rather it's our emotional, social, and psychological well-being combined. Mental health is a crucial part of our health. It is a state in which an individual is capable of perceiving their potential, coping mechanisms with day-to-day stress, can work with full productivity, and is also capable of handing out to their alliance.

How to keep mental health in check?

Act Therapy

ACT therapy stands for Acceptance and commitment therapy. It is a type of psychotherapy that helps to enhance the focus and encourages the person to be present in the moment rather than dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. It also helps to accept your thoughts and emotions without any judgment. With the help of a licensed professional, this therapy can be life-changing. The keywords are acceptance and commitment. One has to start by accepting their emotions and feelings, even though they might sometimes feel that they're out of control but the need to mindfully accept the experience is what's the key. The next step is going in the right direction. One must commit to a positive thought process and stop dwelling on the past. Then comes action. One has to then take charge and stick with the positive thought and avoid relapsing. The last act is your commitment. Once you're done with the ACT experience, the professional will help you to find ways to incorporate this therapy into your everyday life.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

The major function of this therapy is to change the thought patterns. It targets both conscious and unconscious parts, our attitude, behaviour, etc. Some Cbt techniques to overcome mental health issues-

Practising Mindfulness :

It is a cognitive behaviour therapy technique inspired by Buddhism.

It aims to help people disengage from obsessing over negative things rather than focus on the present. Mindfulness is something that still has a lot of research going on. It represents the cutting edge of psychotherapy practice. Whatever research has been done, all show it to be effective in improving concentration, pain management, and emotion regulation.

Activity Scheduling:

It is a cognitive behaviour therapy technique that helps to encourage people to perform more healthy behaviours, like, meditation, exercises, etc.

It is helpful especially for those who suffer from issues like depression and lack any motivation to perform healthy activities.

REBT

REBT stands for rational emotive behaviour therapy. Introduced by Albert Ellis in the 1950s, this therapy helps identify irrational beliefs and negative thought patterns that may lead to emotional or behavioural issues.

Step 1- To Identify underlying irrational thoughts and beliefs:

With this, professionals identify any irrational thoughts, beliefs, or behaviours that can cause a person a significant amount of psychological distress. Having irrational beliefs can be extremely unhealthy for people. It leads to rigid expectations from others and ourselves, disappointment, anxiety, guilt, etc.

Step 2- To challenge the irrational beliefs:

To challenge irrational beliefs, the professional has to use direct and confrontational methods. The therapists need to be blunt, honest, and logical to complete this step.

Step 3- To gain insight into rational thought

Accepting one's own irrational beliefs can be challenging. It sometimes gets a little hard for the patients, and they often find it difficult to come face to face with their thought patterns.

But once the patient has identified their problematic beliefs, it does not get any easier. Guiding them through the process of change can be even more difficult.

Here, the therapists encourage and guide their patients to change and rectify the unwanted behaviours and work on them. Usually, therapists suggest activities like meditation, guided imagery, journaling, etc. And once the patient has gained enough insight, they get up-skilled and have better decision-making abilities, handling day-to-day life stress better, etc.

About the author: Mr Sahil Kothari- Motivational Speaker, Healer & Entrepreneur, Founder, Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy.

