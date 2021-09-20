EXCLUSIVE: 4 Myths about anger that you should never fall for

Anger is often painted in a bad light. We have been constantly told to control or hold our anger, but only those who are feeling it can understand how strong of an emotion anger is. There are times when you feel banging your head on the wall, or breaking whatever that comes in your way.

Now, these are definitely not the options that one should resort to, what is even worse is the myths that surround the emotion. Dr Sandeep Vohra, Senior Consultant, Mental Health & Psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, aims to bust a few.

Myth 1: Anger is not normal

Fact: Anger is a normal emotion that everyone experiences once in a while. And everyone who says they don’t get angry is false. “Every individual feels it in different ways. Those who are extroverts might be comfortable in letting it out, while the introverts will prefer keeping the emotions inside them. So, it is normal to get angry, as long as you are not harming or hurting anybody,” says Vohra.

Myth 2: Ignoring your feeling will suppress the anger

Fact: While this might be true for some, there may be people for whom this doesn’t work. Again, it differs from person to person, there’s no one size fits all approach here. “In some people, suppressing the anger often leads to a build-up of emotions which then blasts very violently. Hence, it is better to understand what you are comfortable with and accordingly take a decision,” explains Vohra.

Myth 3: Confronting a person with anger helps

Fact: This is a big no. Confronting will make the person even more angry, hence this should be avoided at all costs. “Take for example a road rage case. If you know you are at fault, and you immediately offer an apology, things will settle in. But if you decide to argue, you know where things will head to. Similarly, if you know the other person is at fault, and you decide to stay calm and give them hints that they are wrong, they might acknowledge it and sort the matter out,” says Vohra.

Myth 4: Venting your anger does the job

Fact: It again depends from individual to individual. However, screaming, shouting and turning to violent behaviour is of no help. It increases the intensity of your emotions, and you might take longer to calm down. “Hence, sit down, relax, and think about what is making you angry. It may be a particular person or thing. Look for a solution and never turn to violent behaviour,” advises Vohra.

