EXCLUSIVE: 5 Easy ways to develop a healthy heart according to an expert

The Heart is a beautifully designed machine that beats about 2.5 billion times over the average lifetime, pushing millions of gallons of blood to every part of the body. This steady flow carries with it oxygen, fuel, hormones, other compounds, and a host of essential cells. It also whisks away the waste products of metabolism. When the heart stops, essential functions fail, some almost instantly.

Given the heart's never-ending workload, it's a wonder it performs so well, for so long, for so many people. But it can also fail, brought down by a poor diet and lack of exercise, smoking, infection, unlucky genes, and more.

Today, there is no age factor that determines heart ailments. People in their 20’s are falling prey to heart attacks. This generation is moving so fast into adulthood that they feel the whole world rests on their shoulders.

Stress levels in general have reached peak levels. One of the biggest reasons for this is media and the internet. Youngsters, professionals and other tech-savvy people are continuously bombarded with acceptable norms of style, looks and other scales of being successful. If you do not fall in this bracket you are not the cool kid.

All these factors combined are putting our health at risk and increasing chronic heart problems. Hence it is imperative that we understand what impacts our heart adversely and take steps towards a healthy lifestyle.

For a long time now, medical experts have suggested, regular practice of Yoga is good for a healthy heart. Since it is known to relax the mind and body, Yoga is often seen as the ideal solution to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Here are some simple and effective yoga asanas for a healthy heart:

Mountain pose (Tadasana)

The mountain pose helps strengthen the vertebral column and the heart. The deep breathing involved also expands the lungs.

How to do it:

Stand straight with your feet together and keep your back straight

Now, bring your palms together and interlock them

Inhale and stretch your arms up with your palms facing downward

Hold for around 5-10 seconds and repeat 1-2 times

Chair pose (Utkatasana)

In the chair pose, you can feel the heart and respiration rate increase. This posture stretches the chest and stimulates the heart.

How to do it:

You can start with the Tadasana and slowly bend your knees and move your hips backwards as if you are sitting on a chair

Now, raise your hands upwards. Touch the ears and soften the shoulders

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths and try stretching upwards if possible

Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

The tree pose helps in developing a firm and balanced posture. It broadens the shoulders and opens the heart, making one feel confident and happy.

How to do it:

Stand straight and place your arms at the side of the body

Bend your right knee while lifting your right leg

Place it on the inner thigh of your left leg

Now, raise your arms over your head into a 'namaste'

Keep your back straight and hold this position for a few breaths

Exhale and return to the initial position

Repeat the same process with your other leg

Downward facing dog (AdhoMukhaSvanasana)

This yoga pose is known to improve balance and offers various calming benefits as well. The AdhoMukhoSvanasana involves your shoulders, knees and maybe one of the best yoga poses for heart blockage.

How to do it:

Get on all fours and place your wrists under the shoulders and knees under the hips

Lift your hips off the floor and push them back towards your heels

You can try to straighten your legs while pushing your hips back

Now, press through your palms and rotate your inner elbows towards each other

Keep your legs engaged and hollow out your abdominals

Hold for 5-8 breaths and then release

Bridge pose (SetuBandhasana)

This pose facilitates deep breathing. It stretches the spine and the chest. It also improves blood flow to the chest region.

How to do it:

Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart

Now, press down your feet firmly and lift your buttocks off the mat

You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing down

Push your hips upwards, hold for 3-4 breaths and release

Conclusion

Yoga is a group of physical and mental practices that can be included in your daily life without making any drastic changes in your routine.

While Yoga will help you create a disciplined mind and a strong body, it is also important to focus on your diet. Eat food that is fresh, organic and served in the right quantities. Overeating, junk and instant food have no nutrient value. Learn what works for your body and build on it, for blissful and stress-free living.

About the author: Written by Humrahi Jain, Director and Founder, Beziva.

