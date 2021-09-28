EXCLUSIVE: 5 Myths about birth control pills and other contraceptive methods

Contraceptives or methods of birth control like pills, condoms, etc. are used to prevent pregnancy. These methods should be 100% safe, 100% effective and 100% reversible with minimum side effects. There are many options available, depending upon the needs and suitability. All birth control methods prevent conception in different ways. These are all safe and practical methods of birth control. However, they are most effective if they are used correctly. Many times, improper utilisation of birth control methods lead to its ineffectiveness.

There are many myths and rumours around birth control methods and their effects. It is very important to not let them stay in your mind for long as they may affect your decision to choose the right birth control method to prevent pregnancy. Here are five common myths that need to be busted:

Myth 1: Taking birth control pills cause weight gain

This is totally a myth. Birth control pills do not promote weight gain but they actually help the women suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) in losing weight along with other benefits. Rest, focusing on a healthy lifestyle can help keep the weight away.

Myth 2: Fertility is affected after you stop using the birth control method

This is not to be believed. There is no evidence of this theory. Birth control methods only prevent ovulation and pregnancies. They do not affect fertility in any way.

Myth 3: Older people do not need birth control options

Another common misconception is that older people do not need birth control pills as their periods are irregular. But until a woman has gone through menopause, pregnancy is still possible. Also, men can remain fertile up to the age of 60 or 70.

Myth 4: Birth control pills should not be taken continuously

Women who are taking traditional birth control pills do not need to stop in between or take a break from contraceptive pills unless they are planning a pregnancy.

Myth 5: Contraceptive pills lead to abnormal hair growth or acne

This is a common misconception. Contraceptive pills actually reduce the testosterone level in the body and reduce the risk of acne or abnormal hair growth, especially in PCOS patients.

About the author: Dr. Aruna Kalra – Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram

