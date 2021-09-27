EXCLUSIVE: 5 Myths about newborns and unborn that mothers shouldn’t fall for

If you are expecting or have given birth recently, you would agree with us on the amount of information one gets bombarded with during the time. And to no surprise, most of these are nothing but myths or facts that lack science.

In such a situation, it becomes all the more important to not fall for this baseless information and, instead, go by what the expert says. Because a new or an expecting mother is already extremely vulnerable and such information can do more harm than good.

Dr. Minal Singh, Executive Consultant, Department of Neonatology & Paediatrics, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, busts a few myths and advises people to never believe in something without consulting a doctor.

Myth 1: If a woman is carrying high then it may be a girl and if she is carrying low it is a boy

Fact: This assumption has no scientific basis and it is the woman’s muscle size, structure, the position of the foetus, posture, and the amount of fat deposited around her abdomen which play a crucial role in the size and shape of a pregnant belly.

Myth 2: Colostrum is not pure

Fact: The bright yellowish, thick, first milk of the mother is known as Colostrum. It is high in proteins and has anti-infective properties which are recommended to be fed to the baby but some women in India still discard the colostrums as they consider it to be impure.

Myth 3: Give little honey to ensure sweetness in new born baby’s life

Fact: A newborn’s immune system is extremely delicate. Honey can contain spores of Clostridium botulinum - bacteria that can settle in a baby’s immature system and may cause a fatal disease called infant botulism. It is recommended not to give honey to a new born baby before the first birthday due to this risk.

Myth 4: Juices are a rich source of vitamins and should be included in diet

Fact: Although fruit juices are rich in Vitamin C, these may adversely affect the baby’s gut as they may not be able to digest fruit juices, especially in the first year of life.

Myth 5: First babies always arrive late as compared to second and third ones

Fact: It is the length of your menstrual cycle which determines the arrival of your baby. If it is shorter, then the possibilities of you delivering early is high. If your cycle is longer, the baby will arrive later and if the cycle usually lasts 28 days, you will more likely deliver close to the due date.

