EXCLUSIVE: 5 Safety tips while travelling during Covid times by Dr Niranjan Samani

Travelling can be risky during Covid times, hence, it is best to ensure all safety precautions. You can catch the virus by coming in contact with people or by touching the surface. Despite things getting back to normal, it is best not to let your guards down and travel during unprecedented times.

However, one might need to travel for emergency purposes or personal reasons whatsoever. In case, you are bound to travel during Covid times, you can use these useful tips by Dr Niranjan Samani to ensure safety.

1. Wearing a mask. It can be a surgical mask, double mask, N95 mask. Wearing a mask is the most important and first step to ensure while going out.

2. Carry a pocket-size sanitiser. You never know when you may come in close contact with an infected surface. It is mandatory to carry a sanitiser that will come in handy for various purposes.

3. Carry disinfectant wipes or spray. In case if you are carrying your luggage, bags, handbags, you can clean the surface of the luggage or cargo with disinfectant wipes or spray. You can also use these wipes to clean your hands and feet if required.

4. Disposable gloves. This is an important step again to protect yourself from surfaces that might be infected with the virus. Remember to not touch your eyes or your face while wearing disposable gloves.

5. Restrict yourself from food joints that are not maintaining hygiene standards and safety protocols like wearing a mask, gloves and surgical caps.

You can take this time out to spend some time alone, introspect, hone your skills or pick up a new hobby. Even though travelling might seem like a break you need, take this opportunity to spend quality time with your family and close friends.

