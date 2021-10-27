EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things you didn't know about your mind

Mind is the set of faculties including cognitive aspects such as consciousness, imagination, perception, thinking, intelligence, judgement, language, and memory, as well as noncognitive aspects such as emotions and instincts. It is one of the most mysterious things as it is sublime and elusive with no shape or structure.

One may wonder how our brain even created a mind such that it has the power to change our brain, body, energy as well as our physical reality.

The study and power of mind has intrigued generations since time immemorial and the more that we discover, seems less. Of course, we have tools to access and empower the mind, but it is believed that there’s so much more potential of the mind, waiting to be unravelled.

If you are someone like me, in awe of the magnificence of the mind, then this read is surely for you. We are going to uncover some lesser-known facts about the mind that will open up some ways to harness its unique powers.

Your mind can change your life

With every thought, the brain gets wired and hence repetitive thoughts rewire the brain to get the same results repeatedly. If you are not happy with the way your life is, change your thoughts. New thought patterns rewire the brain and with practice the same neurons learn to work and wire together thereby changing your emotions, behaviours, actions, responses, and your life.

Thinking is self-talk

All thinking is self-talk. Be mindful of the way you talk to yourself. Whether you call it covert speech, inner speech, speaking thinking or self-talk, they are all the same. The auditory cortex of the brain records it all. There can be no thinking without simultaneous self-talk. Experiments have proved that the brain can hear us and process our thoughts to create the life as it is and with observation of the same, changes can be introduced to alter different aspects of our lives. Practicing mindfulness, observing one’s thoughts/self-talk, journaling, being in a non-judgemental state and choiceless observation are top keys to master the mind.

Multitasking is a myth

The network in our brain is made in such a way that our mind can only focus on one thing at a time. If a task is complex, many networks come together and hence if another task demands some of the same networks, then, it’s not possible to focus on the other task simultaneously. Even when one feels that they are multitasking, they are only hopping from one task to the other and back. The start/stop switch in the brain enables one to do many tasks but we never truly do all the tasks at the same time. It can even cost us time, quality, and energy. Focus on the task at hand and then go to the next for faster results, improved quality as well as higher productivity. You were, anyway, never ‘multitasking’.

Labelling the emotion calms the mind and changes the brain

Whenever one feels distressed or overwhelmed, labelling the exact feeling/emotion helps in feeling more in control and to even feel at ease. The brain activity during distress is around fight-flight-freeze (amygdala) and once we label our emotion, the brain activity shifts to the thinking (prefrontal cortex). Naming the feeling/emotion as sad, disrespected, hungry, exhausted, intimidated, scared, furious, etc. helps in managing it better. It also helps us in not responding impulsively. Labelling prevents us from getting distracted from our goals as we tend to increase our self-control. This in turn, helps our brain to focus on techniques that can help us process our emotions in a better way.

Mind can teach the brain to be happier

The brain has a tendency to react more strongly to things it perceives as ‘bad’, say, dangers, threats, problems, errors, etc. as compared to things it views as ‘good’, such as pleasure, possibilities, opportunities, etc. This is known as the negativity bias that leads to stress and anxiety and keeps us from being truly happy. The mind has the power to build new neural pathways to train the brain to be happier through various techniques like NLP, visualisation, gratitude, self-love and a lot more. So, when the mind focuses on the positive things that one has and would like to have, the brain responds, the body responds and life transforms!

About the author: Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing

