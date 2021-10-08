EXCLUSIVE: 5 Tips to boost your energy this Navratri

It is that time of the year again when one can detoxify, rejuvenate and wash away all the impurities of the body, mind, and soul. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Navratri. While many experts are in favour of fasting, and support the idea because of its health benefits, what one can’t deny is the fact that you do tend to go down on energy levels during the period.

A simple solution to this can be eating at regular intervals. However, this alone might not do the job for everyone.

Nutritionist Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach and Founder of MY22BMI, shares five tips that will help you boost your energy during the festival.

“First and foremost, stay well hydrated. The way to keep oneself energetic and healthy, while staying away from most of the solid foods, is by consuming an adequate amount of liquids during the day to keep oneself fully hydrated and radiant. Nourishing drinks such as lemon juice, shikanji, coconut water, fresh fruit juices, buttermilk etc., are the best drinks to go for while fasting,” says Tyagi.

Second, eat and drink your fiber. Fiber rich foods are the best to rely on while fasting. “Such foods fill you up and provide steady energy and a great amount of nourishment to keep your overall health rocking, even while fasting. Include a lot of green leafy vegetables, raw banana, pumpkin, bottle gourd, potato, and sweet potato in your diet as these are full of essential nutrients that will keep your fasting going in your favor,” adds Tyagi. Fiber rich foods will also help regulate your blood sugar levels, thereby keeping you healthy and feeling great all through the day.

Third, go easy on sugar. Although sugar cravings go high especially while fasting and while it may seem tempting to consume sugar for instant energy, it may, in fact, drain you out in the long run. “Hence, it is important for us to make sure that we don’t overdo the sugar rich foods and rely on healthier options instead. Especially, refined sugar must be avoided as it can be detrimental to one’s health,” warns Tyagi.

Fourth, eat a well-balanced diet. Don’t give up on carbs. Fasting should not be thought of as starving or exhaustion, rather it should be taken to detoxify your body and get healthier after the nine days. Best way to do this is to have a well-balanced, high-quality diet consisting of complex carbs such as buckwheat (kuttu), fox nuts (makhana), tapioca (sabudana). “Include enough fiber, healthy fats, protein and probiotics in the diet too,” she advises.

Fifth, don’t consume processed foods and high sodium foods. Eat only healthy, nutritious, home cooked food. Processed food is a big no. “Even the fasting snacks are better if prepared at home, rather than to be store bought. You can opt for healthy, homemade snacks such as fruit chaat, baked sweet potato chips, pumpkin chips, and baked banana chips,” concludes Tyagi.

