EXCLUSIVE: 6 Myths about weight management one should not fall for

There’s always a particular dress in every girl’s closet that she wants to fit in – either by losing or gaining some kilos. From exercise, to modifying diets to adding supplements in our daily routine, we try to put our best foot forward when it comes to weight management. In pursuit of this, we often end up falling for several myths, which instead of giving us the desired results make us suffer in one way or the other.

Dr. Debjani Banerjee, HOD, Dietetics, PSRI Hospital, busts a few myths that are very much prominent today.

Myth 1: Eating rice makes you gain weight

Fact: Though brown rice has been linked to weight loss and favourable blood fat levels, most studies have found no link between white rice and weight change or associated it with weight loss.

Myth 2: Eating ghee gives you those extra kilos and is unhealthy

Fact: Ghee is a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. While fat should be consumed in moderation, studies show that eating fatty foods such as ghee can help the body absorb some essential vitamins and minerals. Cooking healthy foods and vegetables with ghee may help you absorb more nutrients. Adding 2-3 teaspoons of ghee to your diet can keep your heart healthy and improve your overall well-being. But do not take it daily.

Myth 3: Drinking milk directly or in tea/coffee makes you gain weight

Fact: Certainly not. The conjugated linoleic acid in milk has been studied for its ability to boost weight loss by promoting fat breakdown and inhibiting fat production. Additionally, many studies have associated diets rich in calcium with a lower risk of obesity. According to studies when milk is combined with tea, proteins in the milk bond together with the compounds in tea that are responsible for weight loss. When this happens, the effects on your metabolism are neutralized and, therefore, provide no added benefit to your weight loss goals. Because of this, it is always advised to take tea without milk. If cutting calories is on your mind, it’s best to give up drinking milk tea every day.

Myth 4: Tossing the yolk will help you slim down

Fact: Egg whites are lower in calories than their yellow counterparts, but it’s a common misconception that you should skip the yolk entirely. In fact, cutting it out too often is a bad idea, because without it you’re missing some of the key fat-fighting nutrients such as choline. If you are counting calories, your best bet is to eat one yolk for every 2 to 3 eggs you consume. That way you can, not only keep ordering those egg white omelets, but also reap the benefits of these breakfast staples.

Myth 5: Lose weight fast with a juice cleanse

Fact: Juice cleanses have been touted as a way to lose weight quickly and detox, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Although you may be getting a reduction in calories, you are also ingesting a lot of liquid sugar, which can spike blood sugar and cause weight gain. And depriving yourself is never a good idea.

Myth 6: Diets centered on fasting are beneficial for health and weight loss

Fact: In fact, nothing could be less true. Fasting has no benefits on health. It can have harmful effects such as fatigue, dizziness, nausea or cause blood pressure to drop. Moreover, this is not a strategy that has been proven effective for weight loss in the medium or long-term.

