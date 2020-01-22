EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun REVEALS the fitness and diet secrets behind his ripped body

Allu Arjun, who has been setting major fitness goals, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed about his fitness and diet secrets. Check out the video right below.

South star Allu Arjun, who currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the fittest actors. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed his diet and fitness secrets. Right from his morning rituals to post-workout meal to how many times he workout, the actor has revealed it all. When asked if he follows any morning rituals to which he said that he runs for 45 minutes to an hour on the treadmill on an empty stomach. For him, that really helps. When asked about what his breakfast, lunch, and dinner comprises, the actor revealed that the lunch and dinner always vary, breakfast is pretty much the same and it is always filled with eggs.

He also revealed his post-workout meal. He said, "It could be a post-workout drink or it could be a shake, or I could hit the meal straight. So it depends, it depends on what kind of film I am doing and what the character needs and follows the diet accordingly." Talking about any No-Nos, he said that he is allergic to some dairy products so he avoids them. His favorite workout is His favorite form of exercise is Callisthenics and skill training and he sometimes workout for 7 to 8 times a week. The actor, who is fondly called as Bunny, said that the Keto is the craziest diet that he has ever tried. Finally, he said that his fitness mantra is to have a healthy life than have a good body.

