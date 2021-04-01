EXCLUSIVE: Amrita Rao resumes Yoga for fitness post delivery and how it is the best form of exercise

Amrita Rao recently spoke to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview, giving us an insight into her daily fitness and workout regime post delivery. Find out more.

The ever growing and talented actress, Amrita Rao, delivered a baby boy last year in November. She has been spending time taking care of the baby since then as well as of herself. Indulging in self care and taking care of the body is an important part of the process during pregnancy and post delivery. It has been months since Veer's arrival and the new mommy has taken it upon herself to get back into shape and get her fitness routine going.

Though Amrita is known for her stunning petite figure, she barely managed to put on any weight during pregnancy and still looks as ravishing as she does always. However, to maintain her figure and her overall health and wellbeing, she has resumed her yoga workout with the help of a trainer and we can't help but notice!

Yoga helps in healing the body and mind. It relaxes your nerves and brings calmness into your life. Yoga is beneficial to tone that little belly bulge that women get post delivery.

Both and Amrita and RJ Anmol are taking parenting skills a notch higher. While Anmol ensures that Amrita can take sometime out for herself and focus on her wellbeing.

Amrita even took to social media as she posted a picture of her yoga workout on Instagram. This is what she had to say in her caption..

'My morning just got brighter!

Feels amazing being back on the Yoga track after 14 months

For me folks 'Yoga is not just about touching the Sole..it's about reaching the Soul'

On the work front, Amrita is all set to face the camera very soon. Though, the rise in Covid cases has put things on hold currently.

