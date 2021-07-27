Arjun Kapoor on his weight loss journey and what inspired him

Arjun Kapoor on his recent transformation has caught everyone’s attention and rightly so. He expressed his learnings through this journey and what inspired him the most. Arjun Kapoor is known for some major hits in the Bollywood industry like Ishaqzaade which was his debut film also. Before this, Arjun was overweight and it took him a lot of hard work and dedication to shed the extra weight on his body.

Recently the actor took to social media and shared his then-and-now collage of body transformation with fans on Instagram. The actor used to weigh 140 Kg and had to shed 50 kilos before making his debut in Ishaqzaade. The actor expressed that he has cherished every chapter of his life and that his body transformation is a work in progress.

He has lost a lot of weight and is looking in the best of shape now. Arjun bravely revealed on Instagram that he has been battling obesity since his childhood and it has been a constant struggle for him to keep his eyes on the prize and not let his mind give in. Arjun, in a social media post, revealed that his mother, late Mona Kapoor, had told him to remember every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress.

Arjun captioned the post saying, “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha…. No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else.”

He added, “My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever & I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day !!!

