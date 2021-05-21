EXCLUSIVE: Ayurveda health coach reveals 7 health mistakes you need to avoid during summer

Summers can be a challenging time when it comes to dealing with dry heat and humidity combined. It can pose a lot of hazard to our health if not taken care of properly. Here are some mistakes you should avoid during summer as explained by an Ayurveda Health Coach, Dimple Jangda.

Summer is already here and so are the summer woes. The earth is closer to the sun, where the Sun rays are more powerful and appear to be destructive. As per Ayurveda, during Greeshma Ritu (summer season), the human strength is at its lowest. The drying parts of this season aggravates both Pitta (Fire) and Vata (Air) elements in our body. Our metabolic fire is relatively lower and thus our appetite too when compared to the winters.

During summers, you must consume foods that are cooling, well cooked and easy to digest. Replace your white salt with pink salt, consume more sweet foods and fewer spices in your diet. Have a fibrous diet and ensure to stay well hydrated and consume tender coconut water or sabja seeds soaked in water to cool and hydrate the body well.

To ensure proper nutrition and water intake we need to avoid certain mistakes and we are here to talk about each one of them elaborately. These are some common mistakes people make during summers and you need to watch out for them:

Excessive use of salt - This is detrimental to your health, as salty foods increase heat in the body. Avoid the use of white salt, instead, switch to pink salt during the summers.

Spicy or pungent foods - This is a big no as pungent and spicy foods can cause inflammation to an already aggravated heated body. Avoid eating chillies, capsicums, garlic, radish, or brinjal during the summers. Instead, consume vegetables that are cooling in nature like cucumber, zucchini, sweet potato, French beans, peas, carrots and leafy greens.

Sour foods - During summers, stay away from excessive sour foods like lemon, tomato, tamarind, carbonated drinks. However, lemon consumed in the form of lemonade with sweeteners like Cody sugar can help cool the body down. You can also replace carbonated drinks with healthy buttermilk.

Heavy physical exercises - While this may seem like the season to flaunt our beach bodies, it is advisable to not engage in heavy physical workouts. Instead, work to half your body strength, and reserve the heavy workouts for the winter season.

Exposure to sunlight - Excessive sunbathing can weaken your strength. The best time to sunbathe is during the morning and late evening hours when the sun's rays are softer and less warm.

Wine and carbonated drinks - Drinking wine during this season in excess will cause inflammatory conditions especially in tropical climates like in India. Instead consume tender coconut water, fruit juices, syrups prepared with raisins and dates. While it may feel tempting to reach out to a chill cold drink, remember carbonated drinks weaken your digestive system which is already weak during the summers.

Oily food - Stay away from deep-fried oily foods as these can cause inflammatory conditions of the skin and even acne. Instead consume foods that are cooked in ghee to nourish your tissues and allow detoxification of your body. You can also consume one glass of warm water with a teaspoon of ghee to hydrate your system from inside and prevent hard stools and constipation issues.

About the Author: Ayurveda Health Coach, Dimple Jangda, founder of Prana Healthcare centre.

