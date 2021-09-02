EXCLUSIVE: Ayurvedic care: How Aloe Vera helps in treating PCOS

1 in 5 women suffer from PCOS. Simple cures offer a short term relief from the pain and bloating caused by PCOS, but for long term relief, lifestyle changes including specific dietary changes are recommended by doctors. Aloe Vera contains over 50 active vitamins, enzymes, minerals & acids that help the body restore and balance its hormone levels.

Fresh Aloe Vera is known to have antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that help treat PCOS induced acne and cysts. These properties of Aloe Vera help make it a natural and effective cure for PCOS induced acne. When applied topically in combination with other creams and medicines, Aloe Vera has shown rapid and long term effects when treating skin irritation and acne caused by PCOS.

Aloe Vera has proven to help other PCOS symptoms when ingested. It helps restore the hormones to their natural levels, balance the hormone levels in the body, and support the body to improve the insulin sensitivity that PCOS is known to trigger.

Studies have proven Aloe Vera, when ingested, have helped treat PCOS by 'restoring the ovarian steroid status and altering essential steroidogenic activity. Including Aloe Vera in a PCOS, patients diet has also helped restore plasma triglyceride and LDL cholesterol levels to their healthy levels. In addition, by helping restore the body's internal hormone levels to their correct number, Aloe Vera can help the body reverse PCOS from within.

Aloe Vera juice is known for its hydrating properties and helps the body detox and release any toxin build-up in the body. All the toxins built up in the body are stored in the bowels and intestines until the body expels them. However, the body does not correctly remove all toxins due to the current lifestyle and eating habits. Aloe Vera juice helps cleanse the body of all toxins and flush the bowels and digestive tract clean of all build up chemicals.

With the multiple ways to use Aloe Vera the help the body reverse the effect of PCOS, it is proven to be an easy to include, natural cure that helps women get relief from PCOS.

About the author: Karan Gupta, Director Namyaa Lifesciences.

