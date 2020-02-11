EXCLUSIVE: Beer Biceps fame Ranveer Allahbadia OPENS UP on his weight loss and why he recommends cheat meals

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Allahbadia, who is best known for his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, opened up on weight loss topics and dispelled some weight loss myths as well.

Weight loss is one of the common issues that many of us face and there are ample information and videos available online. Sometimes, we end up getting misled because of so many unfiltered information on the web. Right from which diet fads to follow to slimming teas to videos promising overnight weight loss, weight watchers are super confused on what to do and what not to follow. In an exclusive tete a tete with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Allahbadia, who is best known for his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, opened up on weight loss topics including his own weight loss journey and dispelled some weight loss myths. Check out the interview right below.

Can you brief us about your weight loss journey? What was your diet and workout regime to lose weight?

So, initially, I did a lot of weight training. A little bit of cardio, probably every week 30 minutes of cardio, it was primarily it was weight training centric, I used to lift heavyweights. I backed it up with a lot of clean foods. I had cut off sugar, processed food. I used to eat a cheat meal twice a week. Rest of the time I was eating veggies, chicken breast and fish, back then I am vegetarian now. Back then I was eating a very clean meal.

Have you followed any specific diet?

I have experimented with many diets.

There are so many slimming teas in the market; do they work? What is your take?

I think you should focus more on the basics, as they make just 1 or 2 percent difference in the weight loss journey. The kind of solid food that you put in your body matters way more than any of these products. I personally don't recommend them and endorse them as they are a tiny part of weight loss.

Weight loss plans that promise overnight or in weeks time results, what's your take on it?

It will help you to get views (smiles). People who follow it are the ones who are not guided properly, they might have not found the right YouTube channels. So, I would say, you do your research first. No kind of change will happen in a week. With these weight loss recommendations, there will be muscle loss and it is unhealthy.

Many people hit weight loss plateau; how can one deal with it?

The first protocol is to try and add some cardio to break weight loss plateau. If it still does not break, I feel like, a lot of cases especially the ones that I have studied, people don't end up doing cheat meals for 2-3 weeks and that's why they hit a plateau. And it is the way the body is responding to the dietary measures saying I do need excess calories once in a while. The body produces certain hormones which prevent fat burning to take place. So take a cheat day where you can have 300-400 gram of carbs that's a lot of rice, roti and then go back to your regular diet. So, ya, you should eat cheat meals.

What are the best ways to curb cravings?

Don't keep junk food at home, try and identifying triggers in terms of friends. There are friends who keep ordering junk foods and sweets, so identify triggers and try to stay away from them. Back then when I wanted to be ripped for a shoot and wanted to avoid the junk, I used to fill my body with protein and a lot of water.

