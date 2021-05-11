EXCLUSIVE: Bodyweight exercises that can be done everyday to build stamina

Bodyweight exercises may help get very effective results. They use compound movements that engage several joints and muscles with each move.

With social distancing still being an unwritten norm, going to the gym and exercising in outdoor spaces remains difficult for most individuals. Most fitness enthusiasts miss their weight training and many others have tried to accommodate basic gym equipment such as cycles and treadmills at home. However, in the absence of proper gym equipment, simple body weight exercises can also be very effective and help increase stamina, stability, and strength. Bodyweight exercises may help get very effective results. They use compound movements that engage several joints and muscles with each move. This makes exercises like push-ups and lunges extremely effective for improved strength and fitness.

Planks engage the core muscles and help make them stronger. It also works on the forearms, glutes, and shoulders, thus making it a full body exercise. Try holding a plank position for 1 minute with repetition of 5 sets.

Squats work on multiple muscle groups and can be done in variations from sumo to narrow stance. Remember to not push your knees ahead of your toes and to engage the core muscles. Try adding jump squats to the circuit to get the heart rate pumping.

Mountain Climbers can get the pulse racing and work on the entire body. Maintaining a certain pace and clear moves is extremely important. And when they are performed right, they can be extremely beneficial for those who are looking to tone their body.

Jumping Jacks are an intense cardio exercise and when done with multiple repetitions, it can help burn a significant amount of body fat. Focus on breathing and stretching the arms out and above the head.

Horse Stance is a tradition of martial arts training. Holding the stance for 1 min and above aids better posture and balance. It also helps to tone the pelvic muscles and strengthens the abdominal muscle.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s never been more important for us to exercise regularly and keep our body’s immune defences strong. And while motivation might be hard to come by sometimes, exercise is crucial for physical and mental health. Exercise can improve overall health and it can also lower our levels of stress, giving us a much-needed break from worry and anxiety.

About the author: Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics and Fitness & Nutrition Expert

ALSO READ: What is a sustainable diet for summers? Dietician and lifestyle coach Gauri Anand explains

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×