EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: 3 Warning signs of breast cancer by an expert

Surfing through the Internet to diagnose our problem, even before visiting a doctor, is a rule of thumb for many. It gives us the much-needed confidence to speak before the doctor, and also helps us to explain our symptoms better, instead of just end-up saying, ‘I am feeling kuch-kuch’.

However, we all will agree, the Internet has only one fixed answer for several symptoms, cancer. And, if God forbid, we end-up diagnosing it for ourselves, there are high chances we will curse the Internet and say, ‘The search engine is crazy. Let’s go to a doctor instead’.

Cancer, the word in itself, for all the right reasons, is enough to send chills down your spine. That is the reason why many dismiss that they, too, can be a victim of it.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Mandeep S Malhotra, HOD, Head-Neck-Breast Cancer, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, lists three warning signs of breast cancer that one shouldn’t ignore.

Breast lump or discharge

Any mass or lump felt in the breast, or any discharge from the nipple should be evaluated to rule out breast cancer. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women and the early signs shouldn’t be ignored. There is a simple way to check the breast lump or discharge by feeling it. You have to move your hand on your breast from down to up to feel any lump. The discharge could be easily noticed, water like substance running from the nipple.

Changes in breast skin

Any colour changes or dimpling in the breast skin can be warning signs of breast cancer. You must know your body better and take care of it as well. Small white patches or discolouration or dark colour of your breast must be taken seriously. Once in a month, you must pay attention to your breast health and check it regularly. If you have a case history of breast cancer in your family or not you must look after the breast properly to avoid getting in trouble.

Inversion of nipple