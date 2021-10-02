EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: 5 Foods that prevent breast cancer by an expert

We all are on a lookout for foods that boost immunity, and everything that calls itself an immunity booster is running off the shelves at the snap of a finger. Rightly so, because we have become more health conscious than ever, or at least, the deadly pandemic has molded us this way.

However, COVID-19 is not the only disease that is snatching away the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, there is cancer, too. The mortality of which is much higher than COVID. According to the World Health Organization, cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 itself.

The facts are horrifying, and alarming, and you must be left wondering why such a deadly disease is not our prime concern. The silver lining is that there are newer treatments, and cancer care is advancing, which is helping in saving a number of lives, too.

However, be it COVID-19 or cancer, prevention remains the key. Dr Vikas Talreja, DM, Medical, Oncology, Regency Hospital, Kanpur, lists five foods that may help prevent breast cancer.

Whole Grains: There are many studies which say that women who consume whole grains like oats, quinoa, barley, corn etc. are less likely to have or develop breast cancer.

Eggs: Eggs have omega 3 acids which is the best way for girls to protect themselves against developing breast cancer later in life.

Turmeric: The curcumin in turmeric has a variety of health benefits, including that of fighting cancer cells. Some lab studies have found it might work against lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancers.

Sunflower seeds: The selenium, the lignan enterolactone, in sunflower seeds is an important antioxidant which prevents breast cancer. Vitamin E present in them can specifically help decrease the risk of lung and prostate cancer in men.

Black Til: The lignan compound present in black til has anti-cancer properties. It even prevents cancer cells from growing. It also protects against prostate, breast, and colon cancer.

