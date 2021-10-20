EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Is breast pain a sign of cancer? Expert answers

A slight pain, cough or a fever is enough to make us rush to the hospital, and rightly so because COVID has made us realise that health is truly our wealth. However, with this scare quotient comes a lot of angst, and queries. More so, because the Internet ends up diagnosing us with a type of cancer for each and every symptom.

Add to it, the guilt of following an unhealthy lifestyle. In such a situation, one can’t help but think of the worst that can happen to them. More so, if it's about some private, and less attended to organ of the body.

We are sure whenever you have breast pain, PMS is the last thing that has come to your mind, and cancer being the first.

However, since it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Ramesh Sarin, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, tells you that not every kind of breast pain is a sign of cancer.

“Just like experiencing any type of lump in breast doesn’t indicate breast cancer, similarly breast pain is not always associated with breast cancer. It is imperative to note that most of the cancerous lumps in the breast are not painful unless the cancer is in an advanced stage. Mainly the pain is experienced in benign lumps. Usually, this pain occurs before periods and subsides after the periods,” explains Sarin.

However, if the pain does not go away after the periods it is advised to see a doctor, Sarin says while listing some common causes of breast pain.

Changes in the hormone level as per the cycle.

Any type of breast injury.

Unsupportive bra leading to overstretching of breasts.

Breastfeeding.

Breast infection or inflammation.

Presence of cyst.

Chest wall pain.

While the above mentioned causes can be a reason for breast pain, a healthcare provider can help in determining the exact cause of the pain and can decide the treatment as and when necessary.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Does obesity lead to breast cancer? Expert REVEALS