EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Expert answers important questions about Breast Cancer

Cancer not only affects our body, but mind, too. With so many questions in mind it, sometimes, becomes difficult to comprehend the reasons, and causes of it. More so, if one is suffering from it. This might result in people, intentionally or unintentionally, falling for several myths.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, here we are addressing a few common questions about breast cancer that many of us might have in mind, but are unable to find a proper solution for.

What is breast cancer?

Cells in the body normally divide (reproduce) only when new cells are needed. For example, when we have a scar or an injury, we can see new cells forming. But, sometimes, cells in a part of the body grow and divide out of control, which creates a mass of tissue called a tumour. If the cells that are growing out of control are normal cells, the tumour is called benign (not cancerous). If, however, the cells that are growing out of control are abnormal and don’t function like the body’s normal cells, the tumour is called malignant (cancerous).

Who is at risk?

People who are exposed to ionizing radiation, adult weight gain, high body fatness, low physical activity, exposure to tobacco, alcohol, passive smoking. And a special mention of “Diabetes mellitus” might also increase the risk of breast cancer.

What are the warning signs?

Lump or thickening in or near the breast or in the underarm.

A mass or lump, which may feel as small as a pea.

A change in the size, shape, or contour of the breast.

A blood-stained or clear fluid discharge from the nipple.

A change in the look or feel of the skin on the breast or nipple (dimpled, puckered, scaly, or inflamed).

Redness of the skin on the breast or nipple.

These changes may be found when performing monthly breast self-exams. By performing breast self-exams, you can become familiar with the normal monthly changes in your breasts. Breast self-examination should be performed at the same time each month, three to five days after your menstrual period ends. If you have stopped menstruating, perform the exam on the same day of each month.

Few myths surrounding breast cancer.

Breast cancer is not curable.

Men cannot get breast cancer.

Breast cancer is an old woman’s or man’s disease.

