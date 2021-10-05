EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Here’s how you can take care of someone who is battling Cancer

A report suggests one in every 28 women (1 in 22 women in urban India, 1 in 60 women in rural India) is at risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. The number of breast cancer cases reported each year is rising at higher rates. This is a clarion call for us to break free from our sleep and pay attention to people near us.

The word cancer in itself is scary enough to send shivers down one’s spine, let alone the thought of you or a family member getting diagnosed with it.

It is imperative to note that breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. Better care of breast cancer patients can be key to their successful treatment and recovery. It can be sad and scary to learn that someone you love has breast cancer. You might feel worried and confused about how you can help the person go through it.

Dr. Gauri Agarwal, Gynecologist, IVF Expert & Founder, Seeds of Innocence, shares some tips that will help you take good care of a friend or family member suffering from breast cancer.

Communicate with your loved one

Just lend a caring ear to your loved one and listen to what they want to talk about. Also share your thoughts but try to keep them positive as it will help give moral strength to them. You can ask her if you are unsure of something.

Take responsibility for practical needs

Cancer treatment often requires a lot of paperwork. You can help by offering to take care of important paperwork like bills, medical records, insurance claims, etc.

Be prepared for changes in your loved one’s mood or behaviour

Stress and trauma due to the condition, besides medications and side effects of treatment like chemotherapy can make your loved one feel depressed, angry or tired. Be patient and try to help ease their feelings of discomfort.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself also

You will be able to take care of your loved one in a better way if you make sure you get enough sleep, eat well, and take some time off for yourself.

Ask how you can help with medical matters

Ask them if they would like you to join them while going for consultations or appointments with a doctor. Taking notes during visits to a doctor can be helpful. You can also help by keeping track of doctor appointments through a calendar.