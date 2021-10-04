EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Stay up to date with the causes of Breast Cancer

September 2, 2021 woke up to the news of Sidharth Shukla, who was at the peak of his career, bidding adieu to the world much before than one can ever expect. His death shocked people, and heart attacks were given prominent importance. Headlines that said how sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of heart attacks were flooded on the Internet.

But did we know that sedentary lifestyle can also increase the risk of breast cancers in women? Or even obesity, for that matter? The answer is a big no. Why, you ask? Because some prefer to live in oblivion, and others think the more kilos you have, the healthier you tend to be. However, most of us would know, all thanks to the Internet, that none of this is true.