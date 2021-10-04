EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Stay up to date with the causes of Breast Cancer
September 2, 2021 woke up to the news of Sidharth Shukla, who was at the peak of his career, bidding adieu to the world much before than one can ever expect. His death shocked people, and heart attacks were given prominent importance. Headlines that said how sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of heart attacks were flooded on the Internet.
But did we know that sedentary lifestyle can also increase the risk of breast cancers in women? Or even obesity, for that matter? The answer is a big no. Why, you ask? Because some prefer to live in oblivion, and others think the more kilos you have, the healthier you tend to be. However, most of us would know, all thanks to the Internet, that none of this is true.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Ritu Sethi, Senior Consultant, Gynaecologist, Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurugram and Apex Clinic, Gurugram, tells you that breast cancer incidence which was more prominent in the Western world is now increasing in India. The most common reason for this is lifestyle changes.
“As we adopt a more Western diet with intake of more fats, the incidence of obesity and breast cancer increases,” Sethi points out.
Breast cancer occurs when there is abnormal accumulation of tumour cells which outgrow the normal cells.
“Family history is an important reason for breast cancer. If a first degree relative (mother, sister, aunt) has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the chances of other women in the family having breast cancer increases. Thus, getting genetic testing done to look for susceptibility to the gene can play an important role to finding out a person's risk of getting breast cancer, preventing the disease from progressing, and thus saving many lives,” says Sethi.
She adds that women who are obese and lead a sedentary lifestyle are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer. “Women who have a long reproductive life, early age of menarche and late onset of menopause, are also at an increased risk of developing breast cancer,” Sethi tells you.
Apart from this, women who have undergone hormone replacement therapy are more susceptible to getting breast cancer. “Also, women who have never been pregnant or have never breastfed are also at an increased risk. Moreover, alcohol intake and intake of diets rich in saturated fats can also increase the risk of breast cancer,” adds Sethi.
