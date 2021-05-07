EXCLUSIVE: Can you take the Covid 19 vaccine during your periods or pregnancy? A gynaecologist opines

With the 18+ vaccines starting in India, a big question is arising as to whether or not the vaccines are safe to be taken by women or are pregnant or on their periods. Here’s what the gynaecologist has to say.

The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India very badly. The only way out of this crisis is to take precautions and get vaccinated. Just a few days ago, vaccinations became open for adults aka people who are 18+ and while registrations are going on in full swing, new questions have arisen.

One of the biggest questions right now is - Are the vaccines safe to take during menstruation? This is why we contacted Dr Nupur Sood, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Koramangala to talk us through the myths and facts about the Covid vaccine and how it affects the periods.

Here’s what she said, “All of us need to take the vaccination. The question especially about women has come up in a big way. First of all, the vaccine can be taken during the periods. There is no physiological, immunological or endocrine reason that could cause any disturbance in your periods. You can take it at any point in your menstruation cycle and even while you’re on your period.”

She further added, “Women with PCOD are more prone to get the virus because of being overweight and diabetic. (in most cases) So making sure to get the vaccine will keep you safe from the virus.”

When asked about women who should not take the vaccine, Dr Sohail Makwana added, “Only pregnant and lactating women should not take the vaccine. Others should make it a point to take the vaccine to fight the virus.”

The vaccine is extremely important to fight the virus and you should take your shot as soon as possible.

