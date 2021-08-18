EXCLUSIVE: Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija on the 5 ayurvedic herbs for health and rejuvenation

Body Rejuvenation deals with cleaning your inner environment and discarding toxins that harm your system. I’ve been a nutritionist for 20 years, and I believe that our bodies are extremely capable of carrying out natural detoxification from time to time, however, rejuvenating yourself can catalyze the intrinsic detoxification process. Ayurvedic rejuvenation aims at cleansing and refreshing your body in a natural way. Let me walk you through some potent ayurvedic herbs that are significantly beneficial for health and rejuvenation.

Making Ayurvedic herbs a part of your diet regimen can help you inch closer to holistic wellness and eliminate unhealthy substances present in the body. The process can boost your ability to cope up with routine fatigue. It also improves your disease-resistance capacity.

Since we’re all tied to fast-paced lifestyles in today’s time, body rejuvenation becomes all the more important to battle the detrimental causes of modern food and environmental pollutants. Too many toxins can invite chronic diseases and common ailments. Thus, if you feel under the weather frequently, several herbal juices may help you overcome the feeling of sluggishness, anxiety, or illness. Once you are rejuvenated, you may notice an increase in energy levels and better health overall.

In nutritional science, one can find a list of natural herbs that provide rejuvenation and nutrition through their medical and nutritional properties. These herbs can be consumed in the form of blends, teas, juices, and even supplements.

Here is my list of the top five ayurvedic herbs that you can include in your diet regimen for natural energy-boosting, refreshment, and holistic health:

Wheatgrass

The freshly sprouted first leaves of the common wheat plant eliminate toxins from your body. The high nutritional value present in wheatgrass specializes in flushing impurities out of your system. Furthermore, chlorophyll is a known compound for its rejuvenating effects and also supports healthy liver function.

Noni

Also known as the Indian Mulberry, Noni is full of nutritional properties that benefit health in several ways. Since ancient times, Noni juice has been extracted and consumed to aid the natural process of body detoxification. It is a powerful antioxidant and anti-microbial agent that protects your body from free radicals and unhealthy toxins. Throughout my nutritional consultation journey, I've always recommended the supplementation of Noni since it is rich in Vitamin C, biotin, and folate that helps in enhancing hair and skin.

Tulsi

A conventional ayurvedic herb found in every Indian household, Tulsi is a powerhouse of health. It is known for its immune-boosting ability. I suggest chewing two to three fresh, raw tulsi leaves on an empty stomach every morning. This healthy practice can shield you against seasonal ailments, common colds, and allergies. Furthermore, Tulsi mitigates irregularity in blood sugar levels while also aiding the treatment of respiratory illnesses. This veranda plant also purifies the blood and enhances skin quality. You could also brew a leaf or two in your evening chai or green teas.

Turmeric

The generous yellow-coloured turmeric is a robust anti-microbial agent. It is one of the most vital Indian herbs since it is capable of protecting you from around 49 diseases. It doesn’t stop there; Curcumin present in turmeric aids longevity. Thus, I firmly believe in harnessing this herb through your regular food intake or dedicated supplementation in the form of Turmeric teas, milk, or powder, which can dynamically benefit your health. Turmeric produces important enzymes that detoxify your blood.

Amla

Enriched with an abundance of amino acids and antioxidant properties, Amla is an eminent detox solution, especially if you’re seeking holistic wellness alongside daily rejuvenation. The citric fruit contains a high level of fibre that supports healthy digestion and gushes the toxins out of your body. It also aids your gut health and enhances bowel movement.

Even though holistic wellness is a term tossed around ubiquitously, it is a rather serious discipline to keep your body healthy and away from toxins.

Along with rejuvenating your body at timely intervals, you must maintain a healthy lifestyle that catalyses your journey to healthy living. I am a nutritionist by profession and a fitness enthusiast by heart. Thus, I always advise my patients to exercise resolutely since sweating is also a crucial antidote for natural detoxification. In addition to physical exercise, embrace yoga, Ayurveda and meditation for holistic health and rejuvenation.

