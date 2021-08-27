EXCLUSIVE: Check out the potential benefits of Sattvic diet

A sattvic diet is a vegetarian diet based on the principles of Ayurveda. A high fibre, low-fat diet is meant to help you stay calm, balanced, happy and experience mental clarity. In addition, these kinds of diets encourage a high intake of micronutrients that are very beneficial for the body and help keep the body's immunity levels high.

Based on the core ingredients being high fibre, low fat, nutrient-rich ingredients, a sattvic diet has multiple health benefits for those who wish to follow them.

Promotes whole food

A sattvic diet involves ingredients that give the body many micronutrients, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, antioxidants and protein. Most of these are present in fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients and help the body function to its total capacity. In addition, the use of spices and vegetables that help the body fight infections and diseases help with the overall well being of a person who eats a sattvic diet.

Reduce chronic diseases

It promotes healthy eating and avoids heavily processed, deep-fried meals that may cause the digestive system to become hard to digest. The use of nutrient-rich ingredients such as garam masalas, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and much more help the body raise its immunity levels and prevent inflammations.

Promotes healthy weight

Fibre-rich ingredients and plant-based foods help maintain the body at its optimum weight, allowing those who follow a sattvic diet to stay in their ideal weight category. Spices and masalas like cinnamon, ginger, fennel aid digestion and help the body remain in its perfect weight category. Healthy fats and the proper diet of nuts, vegetables and pulses ensure your body gets its required nutrients in a healthy quantity, further allowing it to stay in its best shape.

Enhances immunity

Based on ingredients that help the body eliminate toxins and are rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, make a sattvic diet a healthy diet. In addition, all the fresh vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, nuts, and pulses help maintain a healthy immune system.

A sattvic diet helps the body eliminate incompatible foods with high immunity and a reasonable metabolism rate. In addition, it enables the body to expel toxins and stay at its healthiest by including foods and ingredients that boost its immunity and healthy state of mind.

About the author: Amit Juneja, CEO and MD, Annakoot Iskcon Bangalore

