EXCLUSIVE: Dental care should start right from the point a woman gets pregnant explains Dr Gunita Singh

Motherhood is one of the most beautiful feelings of the world - you ask a woman, for her, there is nothing more special than being a mother and nurturing motherhood. Motherhood and dental care is a very unique topic. Infant this is my first article on this and I am extremely thrilled to share my views on this as this topic has made me think and go through my books for research. Secondly, motherhood is very dear to me.

A woman becomes a mother as soon as she conceives. For me, motherhood starts as soon as you get pregnant. So start early start as soon as you conceive. Pregnancy is associated with multiple gum issues but unfortunately, they are the last thing on our list. Bad oral health also affects the development of the child. So start taking care of your gums and teeth first in order to do justice to the baby.

During pregnancy, one undergoes a lot of hormonal changes, mood swings, and health issues. This can lead to negligence of oral health. The hormones associated with pregnancy can make women susceptible to gum diseases like gingivitis from the first trimester itself.

The symptoms include bleeding and swelling of the gums particularly while brushing and if it is left undiagnosed and untreated can further lead to periodontal problems culminating in tooth loss. Some women even experience tooth decay due to unusual food cravings especially the desire for sugary snacks during pregnancy. Morning sickness is another major issue that women face during pregnancy. It leads to gastric reflux and vomiting which leads to damage of tooth enamel further leading to sensitivity and tooth decay. So please get all your dental issues sorted before you plan a Baby. If already pregnant with Pre-existing dental problems then the second trimester 4-6 months is ideal to get yourself treated.

Now comes the toughest yet the most beautiful part of a woman’s life once the baby enters your life. Actually, for the first few months, it’s ok to not bother about the baby’s oral cavity. The first tooth appears at about 6 months of age and continues till the 20 deciduous teeth appear in the mouth. The permanent start appearing at 6 years and this process continue till the child is 14. It can be a very difficult phase for the child and the mother both. Teething might be pain associated with fevers and redness of the cheeks and gums. As soon as the first permanent tooth comes care should be started. You can clean them with cotton and glycerine and for teething pain, you can gently massage the gums of the child with teething gels and your finger.

Teething rings can be of great help too. Start taking your child to the dentist as soon as he is 3 Just take him with you when you go for your regular visit. Get him/her accustomed to the surroundings of a dental office. Let the child be friends with the dentist. His first visit should never be associated with the anxiety of going through dental treatment.

Some simple home care tips for mother and child

- Don’t forget to brush twice a day: Whether it’s morning or night, brushing is a must. Due to busy schedules, people usually forget to brush at night or take it for granted, but this is the biggest mistake that they do. For maintaining oral hygiene, brushing twice is the key essential thing to follow.

- Gum massages: this is the best time to take care of ourselves. Spend some time with your gums as they are the foundation of our teeth. Healthy gums are equal to healthy teeth. Massaging in a circular motion for 5 mins in the morning and evening with the oil of your choice ( olive oil, vitamin E oil, almond oil) can do wonders for your gums.

- Tongue cleaning should be on priority: Once a day, tongue cleaning with glycerine and cotton pad can prove to be magical not only for the lovely pink tongue but also for bacteria-free oral cavity

Inputs By: Dr Gunita Singh, Director, Dentem

