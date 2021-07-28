EXCLUSIVE: Diet and exercises that can help new mothers get fitter during pregnancy

You must be happy after knowing that you are pregnant, right? But, do you have doubts regarding what to eat and avoid? How to exercise and stay fit? Then, you are at the right place. We clear all your misconceptions and tell you all you need to know about nutrition and exercise during pregnancy. Try to adhere to these tricks and you will surely be able to deliver a healthy baby.

Know about diet and exercise during pregnancy

If you are pregnant then it is the need of the hour to follow an active lifestyle. Most pregnant women have a sedentary lifestyle, avoid physical activity along with household chores, and tend to face immobility issues.

• If you are pregnant then try to walk for at least 30 minutes a day. Walking at a moderate pace will ensure that the pregnant woman is active and will be able to stay energised all day.

• Try to do Warm-up exercises and make sure to stretch the muscles to keep them moving and flexible. Don’t forget to opt for back stretches like the cat and camel to prevent back pain. Moreover, back and forward bends can be beneficial for toning up the abdomen and back muscles.

• Did you know? Bending, stretching, and squatting also help. Try to walk 10,000 steps a day and stay fit. Low impact aerobics and cardio is advisable but strictly under the supervision and guidance of an expert. High-intensity workouts, jumping, contact sports should be avoided by pregnant women.

• Do regular pelvic floor exercises for a smooth and easy birth. Swimming is an excellent workout and can be done during pregnancy with little caution of water hygiene. Trying your hand at mild workouts, asanas, and breathing exercises during the second trimester will allow you to enhance the flexibility of core muscles. Yoga can help you de-stress and calm you down. Do it only after consulting your gynaecologist.

• Along with exercise, diet plays a vital role during pregnancy. During the first trimester, when the baby’s vital organs are formed and the mother needs folic acid. Also, eat green leafy vegetables jam-packed with them. During the second and third trimesters, the baby is growing and needs more proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Try to eat sprouts, oranges, berries, vegetables, eggs and avoid deep-fried foods. For calcium, needs to have dairy products, nuts, dry fruits, green leafy vegetables, and fruits. Don’t forget to drink a lot of water. Eat frequent meals to control heartburn and acidity. Cut down on processed, junk, and canned foods. Avoid Maida, white sugar, carbonated drinks, and caffeine. Alcohol and smoking are not recommended at all.

About the author: Dr Kritika Bolia, Consultant, Physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune

