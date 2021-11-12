EXCLUSIVE: Do’s and don’ts for a parent of a fur baby according to an animal activist

Owning a dog is one of the most rewarding things you can experience. Dogs are loyal, affectionate, and energetic. They're also playful, which adds to their appeal. However, on top of being fun, dogs are also practical. Having a dog will keep you active. To properly care for your dog, there are several things you need to do. Here's a list of things to do and not to do when owning a dog.

DO's

Research best dog food

Feeding your dog the right food is the most important thing. Their digestive systems are different from other animals or human beings, so it is better to get them the food specifically made for them. Research before you buy, just like you do for your food products.

Treat them for fleas and ticks

It is pretty easy for your pet to get in contact with pesky pests. So, if you see any symptoms in your pet for any pests, be sure to get them the proper treatment to get rid of the problematic pests.

Ensure that they get daily exercise

Your pets are always energetic to see you. If you wish to keep them that way, make sure they stay active also. It is a very important thing, and this can also help you get some physical activity.

Regular visits to the vet

A vet is a professional, so they know better about your pet's health than you would. Take expert advice, and it would not only be helpful to your furry friend but your peace of mind as well.

DON'Ts

Never overfeed them

Even if it is your doggo's favourite food, NEVER let them have more than enough. It is vital for helping them develop a habit of eating only enough food essential for their well-being. Overeating can cause issues in their health that you don't want. So keep a keen eye on that.

Don't bathe them too often

Animals tend to have a high tendency to have dry skin. Too much time spent exposed to water and soap can flush out water from their skin, causing irritation and rashes. The same can cause health problems if your furry friend doesn't drink enough water too.

While on vacation, keep their interests in mind

They say it is impossible to enjoy holidays with a pet. But if you plan the activities while keeping your pet in mind, the enjoyment will be mutual. If the plans are unsuitable for them, book a kennel for them, so it becomes easy for you and them to stay safe.

The conclusion

Knowing what is and is not suitable for your pet is always a perk. Unfortunately, they cannot speak, so it depends on you to care for them when they accompany you in all tosses and turns that life throws at you. We have mentioned the basic things that a parent of a fur child must know. So, use them and let us know how they came in handy.

About the author: Utpal Khot is an Animal Activist

