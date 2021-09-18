EXCLUSIVE: Do seasonal changes make you sad? Here’s what you must be going through

It’s almost the end of September, and you have already started to feel the sweet breeze, cutting through the hot summer months, and making way for the cozy winters. But does this breeze make you feel nostalgic? Or do you feel anxious? Or just weird?

If the answer is yes, you might be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This usually occurs when there is a change of seasons, typically when the fall starts.

This might leave you sad, you can have uncontrolled emotions running through your body, or it can result in unexplained anxiety.

However bad and terrific it may sound, Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist, tells you that it is not dangerous, if treated properly.

“This is becoming increasingly common in people these days. While it doesn’t come with any signs, the only way to diagnose it is when people start to feel differently when the weather is about to change. Some can feel it right when the summer season is about to make an entry, while others can feel it right before fall,” explains Sharma.

You might feel low, don’t have the urge to work and can have weird cravings. But all this is normal. “No matter how hard you want to stay away from any physical exercise, make sure you are keeping your mind occupied. Go for long walks with your favourite person, eat healthy, limit the intake of caffeine, and listen to the music of your choice. The key here is to keep yourself as happy as possible,” Sharma tells you.

There are no definite reasons behind this feeling, but many believe it can be due to the unhealthy lifestyle that many of us are following today. “Improper sleep gives birth to a lot of diseases, including SAD. Eating junk, following an improper routine, a lot of stress, work pressure, and loneliness can all be the probable reasons behind it,” Sharma tells you.

He adds that there is no definite period to SAD, one can feel it for a few days till the weather changes, while for others it can continue till months. “The latter can prove to be problematic. If you think you are having anxiety, stress and depression that is hampering your daily lives, consult a doctor at the earliest,” says Sharma.

SAD, he says, is just like any other trigger for anxiety and depression. However, one needs to identify it and take precautions. “It is advisable that you prefer not to stay alone during this time. If the situation is such, then take help of technology and stay connected with your family and friends. Staying alone can trigger negative thoughts. Also, avoid being in dark rooms. Make sure your room is well lit with natural light so as to give you a feeling of comfort and positivity,” opines Sharma.

