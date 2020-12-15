EXCLUSIVE: Dr Smita REVEALS how effective Ayurveda is and how it helps in post natal care

The expert reveals in detail how Ayurveda can help in avoiding future complications after childbirth. Read on to know more.

It is said that after the birth of a child mother gets her new birth and needs the most care during this period. The tissues of a new mom are depleted during pregnancy and need to be quickly nourished in order to restore strength and immunity. Delivery leaves the enlarged uterus empty, thereby creating a vacuum, which immediately fills with vata.

It is essential that this vata has to be controlled so that the uterus can naturally come back to its normal size, all organs return to their original positions and the body comes back to balance. This can also help in avoiding future complications like backache, joint pain, menstrual problems etc.

A balanced and nourishing diet is of most importance to recuperate for new mothers. After giving birth, agni is low and the body too weak to digest any heavy foods. It requires only light, warm, comforting food, which is easy to absorb and gives nourishment. For the first two days after delivery, new mothers should take a very light diet such as khichadi or vegetable soup. Eating several sprigs of fresh dill, plenty of spinach, fenugreek leaves, green leafy vegetables, aubergine, chicory, artichoke and other bitter-tasting vegetables is advisable during the first two months after delivery. It is also advisable to avoid wheat and eat more rice, millet, quinoa, amaranth, spelt and kamut during this period.

Having Raab daily, which is basically a decoction made from Gum acacia, ghee, Jaggery, grated coconut, white poppy seeds and water is a very beneficial remedy to increase lactation and decrease vata and pita. Apart from this, having ladoos made from powdered ginger, fenugreek, ajwain, dill seed, jaggery and ghee is also advisable. This is an age-old traditional home remedy which helps in nourishing the new mothers, by strengthening their body tissue. Drinking herbal tea with dill seeds, ajwain and dry ginger powder also helps in recovering the body during post-partum.

Along with diet, exercising and massaging the body, to trim the abdominal muscle is also important. If you have had a normal delivery, then try these three simple exercises to trim your abdominal muscles:

Lie on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the floor. Gently tip the hips upwards until the lower back is flat on the ground. Now lift your bottom slowly off the floor as far as you can. Then lower the hips back down again and relax the abdominal muscles. Repeat 5-10 times.

While lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, raise the arms straight up, lifting the shoulders without bending the back. Lower your shoulders back to the floor again and repeat this 10-20 times

Lie down on your stomach, tighten all the buttock muscles as much as possible and then relax. Repeat this 5-10 times

This should be followed by a whole-body massage with Ayushakti’s Mahanarayan (Samvatak) Oil or organic sesame oil and a hot bath or a steam sauna.

Women who are pregnant should also ensure that they follow Ayushakti’s Garbh Sanskaar, for the Proper Physical & Mental growth of the foetus. Scientific evidence proves that a baby inside the mother’s womb responds to the outside stimulus and has the ability to listen. Garbh Sanskaar educates the foetus in the womb and works towards the well-being of both – Mother & Foetus. It helps in an uncomplicated pregnancy, positive thinking and attitude, thus, promoting physical & mental well-being. This one step during pregnancy can help in multiple ways in the post-natal well-being of a new mother.

About the author: By Dr Smita, Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti Ayurveda

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 6 Things about postpartum that will SURPRISE every new mother explains Dr Ruth Fernandez

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×