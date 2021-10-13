EXCLUSIVE: Experiencing fuming anger before your periods? It might be something more severe than just PMS

Every girl would relate to the feeling of how a simple ‘How are you doing’ can hit us like a rock when we are experiencing Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), and how in return we want to explode like a bomb for a reaction. This is not it. The unending frustration, irritation and the desire to do nothing but lie down and cry is complimentary.

In case you are wondering why this happens, and what makes you so angry during PMS, courtesy is to the hormones.

“Usually there is an interplay of two hormones during the menstrual cycle. The first half of the menstrual cycle is dominated by oestrogen and the second half is dominated by progesterone. The interplay between the two causes the menses to happen in healthy women. When this interplay is happening some women get moody, feel low, anxious, and/or cry a lot. These problems generally settle down once the woman gets her periods,” says Dr. Uma Vaidyanathan, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

While this anger or extreme anger is normal during PMS, if this is interfering with your daily routine and is affecting the quality of life, experts say, it can be something more severe than just PMS.

“While getting angry is normal, and most of us go through this issue during PMS, if the anger is out of control, or it is hampering your day-to-day activities, there are chances that you might be suffering from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). However, it is something that only the doctor can identify, because it doesn’t present with a lot of symptoms,” adds Dr. Vaidyanathan.

But this doesn’t mean that the next time you get angry you should blame it on your hormones and term it as PMDD on your own. “Though it is a condition that needs immediate and longer treatment, it is only when you are not able to work, or you are isolating yourself from everyone, and giving extreme reactions to everything around you that you should think of having PMDD and get it diagnosed by an expert,” she explains.

However, PMDD is not that common in women, and timely intervention can help treat it. “Only in very extreme cases does the PMS become severe and turn to PMDD affect the daily routine and life and it is only then that the treatment is needed,” opines Dr. Vaidyanathan.

A piece of advice. “During PMS, include vegetables and fruits in your diet. Eat ghar ka khana. It is the best thing to help you tide over your periods,” she advises.

