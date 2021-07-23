EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved tips to help calm anxious minds

Studies have determined that stressful emotions decrease immunity by altering blood cell function. In addition, it is also found that when individuals are stressed, they heal more slowly. All these are clear evidence that mental health affects physical health.

There are some ways through which the mind can be kept calm and healthy.

Lifestyle changes

According to Ayurveda “VATA” dosa, one among the tridoshas is responsible for the functions of mind. When vata is not in its equilibrium, that starts affecting the mind and body. So, maintaining a healthy lifestyle to control vata is what is needed. Regular oil application on the body and head for 30 minutes in the morning and having a warm water shower will help to control vata. Apart from that, the meals should be freshly prepared with all the six tastes in balance, and it should be consumed warm. Excessive intake of fried and oily food tends to imbalance vata in the body. Regular practice of putting 2 drops of warm sesame oil in each nostril helps in keeping vata in equilibrium.

Yoga therapy

The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘YUJ’ which means to unite. Regular practice of yoga leads to the perfect harmony of body and mind, man, and nature. Studies say that there are some asanas if performed properly, the brain releases all sorts of chemicals that not only help you relax but also lower your stress and anxiety levels. Vrikshasana, Balasana, Paschimottanasana, Ushtrasana, Setubandhasana and Padahastasana are some among these.

Furthermore, the habit of doing pranayama like Brahmari, Sheetali and Kapalbhati also helps in instant cooling of body and mind.

Meditation

Meditation helps break the negative thoughts of worry and also helps one control random unwanted thoughts. Meditation helps one relax. It reverses the damage caused to the brain due to anxiety.

Pressure point stimulation

Touch is a powerful means of communication as it is the first language one learns. The tender touch is now known to boost the immune system, lower blood pressure and decrease the level of stress hormones such as cortisol in the body. This power of touch can be used to stimulate the energy in the body and improve the innate healing power. The point centred between the eyebrows is an excellent spot to improve harmony and peace from within. Similarly, point between two tendons on the inner wrist, 1 inch up from the inner crease and point in the centre of the chest, which level with the lower border of the 4th rib, if applied firm pressure for 2-3 minutes, reduces anxiety, counters stress, and makes you feel good.

Healthy foods

Chamomile regulates neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, GABA, which are related to mood. Curcumin with black pepper promotes brain health. Dark chocolate helps adjust to stressful situations. Probiotic foods like yoghurt promote mental health by increasing serotonin which is a mood-boosting neurotransmitter.

*Due to lockdown, the anxious minds of people have soared. These tips will help one stay calm as the lockdown reopens.

About the author: Dr Tarannum Renavikar – Naturopathy Doctor at Fazlani Natures Nest

