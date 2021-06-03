EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved tips to lose weight post pregnancy

Pregnancy comes up with a lifetime of joy and happiness for the whole family and sometimes, also with long-lasting extra kilos for the mother.

It is a difficult task for some mothers to achieve a healthy weight post-pregnancy. It can even be stressful while taking care of a newborn baby, recovering from childbirth, adjusting to a new routine and fulfilling the mom roles. However, it is extremely important to return to a healthy after pregnancy, especially when you and your partner have plans to get pregnant again in future. If that extra baby weight doesn’t take off timely, then it can stick with you for a very long time.

The consequences of keeping the extra baby weight after the pregnancy may include the following:

Risk of being overweight

Increased risk of complications during next pregnancy

Risks of diabetes and heart disease

High risks for women with gestational diabetes

Hence, it is very important to shed the post-pregnancy weight timely. Following are some tips to lose weight post-pregnancy:

Follow a healthy diet

To shed weight effectively and permanently, stick to a healthy diet routine. Keep your goals realistic. Eat foods that are high in fibre, include healthy proteins like nuts, seeds, eggs and legumes in your diet and keep healthy snacks, like dry fruits, Greek yoghurt and mixed nuts, handy. Also, avoid added sugar and refined carbs as they are high in calories and low in nutrients.

Monitor calorie intake

Monitoring your calorie intake can help you understand your food, what you should include and what you should not. It will also help you to work out how much you are eating and where the problems can be in your routine. Counting calories can actually help you to successfully reduce your portion size and improve your choice of healthy foods that will help you lose weight.

Regular exercise

Exercising regularly is a great way to shed those extra kilos off your body. Cardio exercises, like walking, running, jogging, cycling and internal training offers a number of benefits and helps in burning calories. Exercising regularly also reduces the risk of diabetes and keep your heart healthy. It is important to consult your doctors before starting with an exercise regime. He/she would be the best to guide you about the exercises that may help you, depending upon your delivery. Finding time to work out while taking care of the baby day and night can be very challenging but just a 30-minute session would also make a huge difference.

Say no to crash diets

Crash diets are the ones that are very low in calories and make you lose a huge amount of weight in a short time. Such diets may give you surprising results but often lack important nutrients that are required by your body to heal and recover post-pregnancy. Also, they give temporary results and will most probably leave you feeling tired most of the time.

Drink enough water

Drinking enough water is important for anyone who is trying to lose weight. Drinking water will prevent any level of dehydration and exhaustion in your body. It will also compensate for the water loss that occurs during breastfeeding. Water also stimulates your metabolism which ultimately leads to weight loss.

Breastfeed if you can

Breastfeeding your baby for the first 6 months after birth is very important. It offers a number of benefits for the baby as well as the mother, like:

It supports the immune system of the baby

It proved important nutrition to the baby

It reduces the risks of diseases in the baby

It lowers the risks of diseases in the mother

Also, Breastfeeding is also linked to weight loss post-pregnancy.

Avoid highly processed foods: Processed foods are high in unhealthy fats, sugar, salt and calories. They often miss out on important nutrients that are required by the mother’s body for post-pregnancy weight loss. Processed foods include chips, fast foods, pre-packed food items, cookies and candies, readymade meals, sugary cereals, etc. Avoid these processed foods and switch them with fresh, healthy and nutrient-rich food items.

Avoid alcohol

Alcohol is high in calories and very low in nutrition. It is linked with weight gain and may even lead to an increase in belly fat. Also, if you are breastfeeding your baby, alcohol should be a strict no.

Get enough sleep

It is literally quite difficult to get enough sleep with a newborn around as the baby wants you for around the clock. But getting enough sleep is very important for the healing and recovery of a mother’s body as well as weight loss. You can ask your family members to take care of your baby in order to get some good time to sleep. Always remember, your body and health are equally important as your baby’s, so take good care of yourself. Ultimately, a healthy mom raises a healthy baby.

Ask for help or support

Losing weight after pregnancy can be extremely challenging when you have got a number of duties to perform. Sleep deprivation, weight gain and stress during this time can even lead to postpartum depression in many cases. Achieving a healthy weight is important but it should never put unnecessary stress, anxiety and burden on your shoulders. Taking small steps can be a key to success. If you are feeling depressed about anything, you should seek help immediately. Ask family and friends to help you with your responsibilities so take you can take rest for a few hours.

About the author: Article by Dr. Aruna Kalra – Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram

