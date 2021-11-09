EXCLUSIVE: Expert explains liposuction and busts common myths about the procedure

Want to opt for liposuction? Worried about the myths related to it? Fret not. Here we separate facts from fiction. If you have been wanting to know what the procedure is about, and how it works, here are all the details.

Many people opt for various procedures to get rid of fat, and get back in shape. Liposuction, a cosmetic procedure is widely done to remove unwanted body fat. Here are the facts about the procedure.

Dispelling myths about liposuction

Myth: Liposuction is an easy way to lose weight.

Fact: It is not a method for weight loss, however, it is very useful to achieve a perfect body shape after one has undergone weight loss through diet, exercise, and/or bariatric surgery.

Myth: Liposuction of the entire body can be done in one surgery.

Fact: A total of 10 percent of body weight can be removed safely by liposuction. If more fat remains, it can be done in further sittings.

Myth: Liposuction is only done by celebrities.

Fact: Liposuction can be a useful tool for any person with good skin tone and excess localised fat deposition. It can be done as a body sculpting and contouring procedure for anyone who desires a particular body shape!

Do I need liposuction?

If you have excess localised fat deposition or stubborn pockets of fat, after losing weight or after pregnancy and childbirth, liposuction might be the perfect solution for you to achieve a better body shape. In females, post-pregnancy and childbirth with loose skin and fat in the lower abdomen, liposuction alone cannot solve the problem. In such cases, liposuction along with tightening of the skin is required in which case a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) is a better procedure.

What parts of the body can liposuction be done for?

The most common parts of the body where liposuction is performed include the double chin, upper arms, abdomen, love handles, saddlebags, thighs, and buttocks. Liposuction can also be performed for male breast (Gynecomastia) reduction.

Procedure:

The procedure is performed under general or spinal anesthesia as required so the patient does not feel any pain during the procedure.

The plastic surgeon, with specialised instruments and a powerful suction machine, will first fill a special solution to prevent bleeding and make the suction of the fat easier. Then the procedure begins with the use of thin long cannulas which suck the fat out along with contouring of the body.

What can I expect after the surgery?

Postoperatively, the patient can experience mild pain and bruise which is managed with medications and the use of compression garments. The fat does not return to the parts of the body where liposuction has been done if the patient gains a few kilos after the procedure.

About the author: Dr. Parag Sahasrabudhe, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, Lokmanya Hospital

