EXCLUSIVE: Expert lists different types and causes of anger

For most of us anger is just one, simple emotion like any others. However, it is not that simple as it seems to be. How many times did we think of finding out the root cause of our anger? Never. Also, how many of us know that there are different types of anger? Not many, for sure.

Dr Sandeep Vohra, Senior Consultant, Mental Health & Psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, tells you that anger is one of the most interesting human emotions. It comes in different types and for different reasons. One just has to understand it.

Vohra lists the types of anger in people. They are as follows:

Angry by nature

There are people who have anger instilled in their nature. This is not due to an underlying condition, but is simply a character trait. “This is not age-bound. Any person of any age group can be angry by nature. Most of the time, it is not harmful, however if there are episodes of recurring anger one should definitely consult a mental health professional,” says Vohra.

Angry momentarily

This is one of the most common reasons for anger where a person becomes angry for a particular time for several reasons. It can be stated as a reaction to an action. This type of anger goes away in a while, especially when the person is out of the ordeal or has come up with a solution to something.

Angry because of the lifestyle

Not many people know, but a poor lifestyle can contribute to anger issues. People who have a habit of staying up late and not having proper sleep of about 6-8 hours often fall prey to this type of anger. Also, those who have work stress and deadlines to meet can also present with this type of anger. “Excessive work, poor sleep, stress and a poor lifestyle can lead to anger. This gets resolved only when a person has understood the cause of it, and is doing something to control it,” explains Vohra.

Angry because of substance abuse

People who are perfectly fine may present with anger issues right after they are down with a few bottles. Also, those who indulge in drugs or any other illicit substance, too, can lose their temper and become aggressive, at times.

Angry because of psychiatric illness

Certain psychiatric illnesses present with anger as the first symptom, like bipolar mood disorder, schizophrenia, and agitated depression.

Vohra has a piece of advice for those who have any of the aforementioned signs. “First, one needs to find out the reason for your anger. Prepare a checklist and tick off the above boxes wherever relevant. This checklist will help you to analyse the causes of your anger. And, if it is not natural, consult a mental health professional at the earliest, who will help you sail through this,” advises Vohra.

Signs you need help

Frequent episodes of anger.

You turn violent when angry.

You lose self-control.

Every minor thing irritates you and makes you angry.

