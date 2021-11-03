EXCLUSIVE: Expert lists tips to prevent skin diseases and maintain healthy skin

How many times did we actually do something about that steaming red pimple, instead of poking and picking it? And when was the last time that we went to a doctor for acne? Most of us won’t even remember. And why would we? Because acne is ignored as something that cannot have adverse effects. However, experts suggest that it might be an acne cyst which many are not aware of.

Not only this, but several skin conditions like vitiligo and psoriasis are stigmatised because of low awareness. The reason being plain and simple low awareness about skin conditions and skin diseases.

Moreover, people tend to self-diagnose and/or take help from the stellar number of cosmetics available in the market, while visiting a dermatologist is seen as the last resort.

Dr. Komal Gupta, Senior Consultant Dermatology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, tells you that it’s high time that we start spreading awareness about the skin conditions and diseases, and start taking our skin more seriously.

She adds that while some skin conditions are autoimmune, and impossible to prevent, skin diseases, on the other hand, can be prevented by following simple measures.

“Avoiding poor personal hygiene. Bathing daily. Avoiding prolonged exposure to sunlight. Taking anti-allergic medications as advised by the doctor, if and when necessary. And always wearing comfortable clothes are a few ways to prevent skin diseases,” advises Gupta.

While most of us want glass like skin, and despite using the best high-end products available in the market, the results might not be what we wanted. This is because using cosmetic products is not the only way out. There is more to skin care, and whatever we might be doing might not be enough to achieve healthy and flawless skin. Gupta lists a few things that can help.

Maintain a healthy diet: include citrus fruits like amla, lemon.

Restrict the calorie intake.

Reduce consumption of alcohol.

Keep stress in check.

Keep skin moisturised.

Quit smoking.

Get adequate sleep.

