EXCLUSIVE: Expert tells you the symptoms of anaemia and ways to tackle them

Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, and loss of appetite. When was the last time you got concerned about any of these symptoms? Most of us won’t even remember because all we do is dismiss these symptoms as a part and parcel of the hectic day and workload. And there’s nothing a cup of chai can’t solve, after all.

However, all these symptoms can signal many severe diseases, and hence it is important to not ignore them.

Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, tells you that all these symptoms and more may signal anaemia.

“Those with anaemia will have symptoms such as tiredness, weakness, yellow skin, pale skin, brittle hair, loss of appetite, palpitations, easy breathlessness, dizziness or lightheadedness, chest pain, cold hands, and feet, and even headaches. Once you notice these signs and symptoms then you should immediately consult the doctor and seek timely treatment. Delaying treatment can worsen the condition. So, be vigilant, and do not ignore any symptoms,” says Thamke.

Anaemia is seen when the haemoglobin in the red blood cells cannot carry adequate oxygen to the tissues of the body. It can be due to low haemoglobin due to various reasons or faulty haemoglobin.

The ways to prevent anaemia, she says, are:

Tackle the cause of blood loss: It will be imperative for you to speak to the doctor regarding your menstrual periods or if you have digestive system problems, like diarrhoea or blood in your stool on a frequent basis.

Include iron-rich foods in the diet: It will be a good idea to eat chicken, dark, leafy vegetables, and beans that are jam-packed with iron. Opting for orange juice, strawberries, broccoli, or other fruits and vegetables with Vitamin C will also be a good option. You can take the help of an expert regarding the foods that can be included and excluded from the diet.

Say NO to coffee and tea: Going overboard on coffee? Then, you are doing it all wrong! These things can make it difficult for you to absorb iron.

There are several treatments available for anaemia. “Iron-deficiency anaemia can be tackled with the help of iron supplements and dietary changes. Vitamin deficiency anaemia can be dealt with via dietary supplements and vitamin B-12 shots. Anaemia due to chronic disease can be managed with the help of a doctor who will suggest an appropriate line of treatment. Aplastic anaemia can require blood transfusions or bone marrow transplants. And sickle cell anaemia can be tackled through oxygen therapy, pain relief medication, and intravenous fluids,” explains Thamke.

Those having heavy periods need to be more vigilant as heavy periods can lead to weakness and run-down causing anaemia. “Your iron levels can go down from the blood loss during your period, leaving you feeling fatigued,” says Thamke.

She adds that women should include iron-rich foods such as leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, red and yellow peppers. “Apart from this broccoli, pumpkin seeds, cashews, pistachios, sunflower seeds, salmon, kidney beans, chickpeas, soybeans, peas, beans, beet, sweet potatoes, legumes, and even sesame seeds can help you keep anaemia at bay,” says Thamke.

However, there are certain foods that you will need to avoid. “So, avoid tea, coffee, milk, dairy products, and foods that contain oxalic acid, such as peanuts, parsley, and chocolate as they can interfere with the iron absorption process of the body,” adds Thamke.

Many cases of anaemia go unreported and women end up with serious complications because of ignoring the symptoms. It is imperative to identify the signs and symptoms and seek timely treatment to avoid any fatalities.

