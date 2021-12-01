EXCLUSIVE: Expert tells you the symptoms of Omicron variant and the efficacy of vaccines against it

Just when we thought the raging fury of COVID-19 has started to calm down, and things are improving, if not getting back to normal, the newly identified mutation of the virus has added to our worries. The constant mutations in the virus seem to make things challenging for the experts who are still struggling to come up with a cure for the virus.

The variant, Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa, is designated as a ‘variant of concern,’ by the World Health Organization (WHO). Now, it has spread in 14 countries making the situation gloomy.

Dr. Bipin Jibhkate, Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, and ICU Director, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, tells you that the symptoms are more or less similar to the other variants. However, there’s no fall in oxygen levels.

“Those who are infected with this strain complain of extreme weakness without a significant drop in oxygen levels. One can have a scratchy throat, body ache, dry cough, mild muscle ache and it is possible to recover without hospitalisation. Other classic symptoms like loss of smell and taste are not seen in the omicron variant,” explains Jibhkate.

The constant mutations may make you doubt the efficacy of the current vaccines against these strains, however, Jibhkate believes that the available vaccines against COVID-19 are impactful against the newly detected Omicron variant, too. “But patients may get re-infected due to this variant,” he says.

He adds that in the Omicron variant, a lot of mutations are seen in spike proteins. “Most of the vaccines are targeting spike proteins. There are around 32 mutations that are seen in the omicron variant. With these mutations, the shape of spike protein has changed now. Hence, it is considered highly infectious and may pose danger even on the fully vaccinated people,” he tells you.

The younger patients, he says, are mostly affected by the Omicron variant. “But it is spreading rapidly in South Africa. This variant hasn’t come to India yet. But it still remains a matter of concern, and one needs to be careful. A piece of advice, do not panic and stay safe at home,” says Jibhkate.

With commercial flights fully resuming by the end of this year, Jibhkate says, we can anticipate a surge in cases once again. It’s a no-brainer that as the movement of people increases, the risk of Covid will also increase. “Now that the flights are supposed to resume fully, the COVID cases can rise in the country. So, travel only if there is an emergency, keeping the Omicron variant in mind. Do not risk your lives at all. It is not at all safe to travel at this stage. It is better to be safe than sorry,” he advises.

Apart from that, since the country is engulfed in wedding celebrations and not many are following the COVID-appropriate behaviour, this may also add to the worries of increasing COVID-19 cases.

“Yes, inappropriate COVID-19 behaviour like not wearing masks, failing to sanitise hands from time to time, no social distancing, not following cough etiquette, and going into crowded places can raise one’s risk of getting COVID-19. So, try to adhere to Covid protocol,” he concludes.

