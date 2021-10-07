EXCLUSIVE: Experts tell you how to stay healthy while fasting this Navratri

Most of us are on cloud nine because Navratri is here to accord us with the blessings of Maa Durga throughout the nine-day long festival. While it’s that time of the year when one can detoxify both his/her body and soul, it is important that health is given priority during this time, too.

Many experts believe that vrat ka khana is both healthy and tasty, if made in the right way. However, there are a few things that one should keep in mind in order to stay healthy and yet not let the spirit of the festival fade away.

“Fasting is okay, but what one should keep in mind is to not starve oneself. One should eat fasting friendly foods, like nuts and fruits, at regular intervals. Staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Also, juicy fruits should be taken in adequate quantities so as to give you the much-needed energy and nutrients,” says Daljit Kaur, Chief Dietician, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi.

Oily, and spicy foods should be avoided, or should be taken in less quantity. Consumption of tea and coffee should also be limited during fasting.

Dr. Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, says that the Navratras are a very healthy period as it allows the body to detoxify.

“People do not have non-veg, they don’t drink, and they mostly consume home cooked food which aids their digestion. However, some people take to eating outside vrat friendly food. This should be avoided so that they don’t get gastroenteritis,” says Sharma. People should be on alert for anything that could cause a viral infection as these cases have seen an uptick off late.

Sharma adds that the period allows for weight loss as vegetables and fruits are consumed in good quantities. “While it is okay to have pooris and fried sabudana tikkis, it is best if taken maybe once or twice and not more than that. Keeping Coronavirus in mind, it would be best if outside food is not taken at all,” he advises.

