EXCLUSIVE: Fun at home workouts for kids to help improve flexibility, balance, coordination & strength

Physical activity is crucial for kids as per the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the advantages of having a regular physical activity are plenty.

While the World is grappling with pandemic and lives have slowed down there has been a considerable level of decrease in physical activities among kids. Life has changed drastically with schools shifting towards the online mode of education, kids are glued on their gadgets/mobiles and thus end up becoming lethargic and can also lead to poor sleep quality, which then impacts cognition and memory.

Physical activity is crucial for kids as per the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the advantages of having a regular physical activity are plenty. It helps in enhancing cardiovascular fitness, a child’s self-confidence, strength, flexibility, physical literacy weight management, strengthening bones and muscles and even keep the risk of hormonal imbalance at bay. As per the guidelines, children between 6 years – 17 years must at least indulge in one-hour cardio exercise to keep away the health issues. Studies have shown that children who participate in regular physical activity are less likely to use tobacco, alcohol, and drugs and are better able to maintain healthy body weight.

Pandemic has forced kids to stay indoors thus curtailing their games activity or PT lessons at school. Since we all have adapted to the new normal exercises at home too is a good option to keep pace health of your child. Simple homework outs can be a fun activity at home and an opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their children.

Aerobic Exercises: This is a great form of cardio and goes well with good music because it just needs oxygen. The activity increases heart rate and thus the oxygen consumption of an individual also in turn is increased. A 60-minute exercise in the form of dance aerobics is a perfect way to burn calories in a fun way and helps in strengthening of heart muscles.

Skipping: Rope skipping is an easy and effective exercise for kids and helps in boosting stamina and improves agility among kids. Skipping is a fun way of enjoying a workout in the morning as it also improves blood circulation.

Spot jogging: As stepping out during the pandemic is not an option, spot jogging can be an effective technique to burn calories and does not require a huge area and can be done with minimal space and no equipment needed to strengthen upper limb and lower limb.

Squats: Most of the kids enjoy this activity as it is simple to execute. The benefits of squatting are immense as it helps in building endurance, strengthening muscles and boosts self – confidence.

Stretching & Yoga: Practicing yoga can have multiple benefits for your kids as it enhances balance, mindfulness and even helps in managing anxiety among kids. Stretching exercises helps in flexibility, reducing injury risk and has a calming effect. Stretching is an important phase post an exercise and improves posture among kids. Breathing techniques in yoga can help the kids to relax mind and body and enhance mood as well.

Crunches: Stomach crunches are the most effective way to reduce belly fat and help in toning abdominal muscles. The exercises help in bringing agility and shape to the body.

Splits & Side raise: Generally, kids have a very flexible body, and they can perform splits effortlessly. This activity helps in stretching the thigh and pelvis muscles considerably thus improvising the flexibility of the lower body. Side leg raise involves sleeping on one side and simply raising a leg this helps in toning the muscles of thighs and hips and is easy for kids.

These fun exercises are important for the overall development of kids and it can be done least 3 times per week and parents can make a schedule to encourage these activities. Apart from these simple indoor activities cycling, karate, swimming too is good for kids.

About the author: By Dr Shovna KC, Consultant Physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Winter allergies among kids: How to cope and EVERYTHING to know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×