EXCLUSIVE: Fungal Disease Awareness Week: What is fungal skin infection and how to prevent it

Fungal skin diseases are brought about by various sorts of fungi and are the main reasons behind irritated skin. Fungi attack and develop in dead keratin, a protein that makes up your skin, hair and nails. The various sorts of fungal diseases are caused by various groups of fungi. Some common fungal skin infections include ringworm, intertrigo, nail infections, Athlete’s foot, etc.

The likelihood of fungal infections increase in the following cases:

If you are overweight

Not drying your skin completely after a shower or wash

Walking barefoot in shower and wet locations

In case of a pregnancy

If you have a weak immune system

If you suffer from diabetes

If you are exposed to a person or animal with fungal infections.

Due to a recent course of antibiotics

Fungal rashes can at times be mistaken for other skin conditions, for example, psoriasis and eczema. Fungal skin diseases can bring about a number of skin rashes; some of them being red, textured and itchy. The organism can influence only one region or a few zones of your body. In the event that you get a fungal disease of your scalp, you might lose some hair.

There are steps that can be performed in order to protect yourself from getting parasitic skin contamination:

Dry your skin properly after a shower

Try not to share hairbrushes, towels or combs since they might be carrying fungi

In case a family member has been infected with scalp ringworm, hats, pillows, combs or scissors should be soaked using water and bleach

Allow your shoes sufficient time to dry out by alternating them every two or three days

In order to keep moisture away from the skin, wear loose clothes that are made of cotton or other breathable materials.

Socks, bed linen and clothes should be washed regularly to prevent the growth of any fungi

In communal and wet areas like saunas, swimming pools, showers, etc., wear clean plastic shoes or flip-flops.

If you have diabetes, try to keep your blood sugar under control

About the author: Dr. Jagatjit Singh Kohli, Dermatologist, who also consults on Practo

