EXCLUSIVE: Good food habits for pregnant women according to a nutritionist

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful journeys in a woman’s life. And it’s very important to take care of the diet and eat healthy when pregnant. Having a balanced diet and eating well during pregnancy means having a good variety of foods to ensure the right nutrients you and the baby need during pregnancy. Healthy and delicious food will give your baby the best start to life and ensure a healthy weight during pregnancy.

As a would-be mother, you should overall aim for a balanced diet to ensure

Proper intake of various nutrients.

Have a variety of food with no restrictive diets during the entire term of pregnancy.

Include intake of fibres, calcium, folic acid, iodine through a natural diet.

Consume enough iron.

Vitamin C is very important.

Take supplements as per the doctor’s guidance.

An appropriate blend of the following food is important to follow a healthy eating pattern.

Fruits, Vegetables and Legumes

They provide vitamins, minerals, fibres that help digestion and prevent constipation. Prefer fresh fruits and vegetable to frozen or canned. Wash them carefully and eat them in their real form. Fruits such as Apples, oranges, lemons, bananas, kiwis, watermelon, berries, pomegranate, guava are good for pregnancy while vegetables such as spinach, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, beetroot, Broccoli, green peas are rich in vitamins & fibre.

Bread and cereals

Choose a wholegrain, wholemeal or multigrain version of foods such as bread (roti), rice, pasta to give you more fibre and nutrients and can make you feel fuller. Add millets such as ragi, jowar, bajra in the diet.

Milk, yoghurt and cheese

These make for a good source of calcium, which is important for strong bones and teeth. It is best to choose low or reduced-fat versions.

Meat, poultry, fish & alternatives

Choose lean cuts, avoid red and processed meat. It is a good idea to eat seafood that is high in healthy fats but lower in mercury. Animal-based protein from chicken, fish, eggs contains essential amino acids making for a healthy pregnancy food habit.

Water: Most important is to stay hydrated at all times.

It is recommended for a pregnant woman to have meals in small portions frequently to avoid feeling hungry or overfull. Also, you should avoid alcohol and caffeine intake as it can affect the baby’s development.

Apart from maintaining good food habits by eating healthy, it is also essential that you exercise, sleep well and smile!

About the author: Dr. Tejas Limaye, Clinical Nutritionist, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Chinchwad

