EXCLUSIVE: How can teachers cope with virtual fatigue? Expert opines with 10 easy tips

As we approach teacher’s day this week, let us look at some of the new challenges that the teachers are facing today with the ongoing pandemic. With extended screen time and online teaching, teachers are going through virtual fatigue.

Online fatigue is real especially for the teaching community as they were otherwise not used to such extended hours of screen time. From checking homework to correcting assignments, the entire gamut of their work has moved online. One should remember that we are working out of home. It should not become living out of office! Spend your time wisely and focus on your mental and physical health.

Here are 10 simple tips suggested by Surabhi Goel, CEO at Aditya Birla Education Academy to deal with virtual fatigue for online teaching.

Relook at the timetable

Schools should consider introducing initiatives such as a four-and-a-half-day week. Giving the teachers and the students a half day respite from the screen that can help them clear their mind and help focus better.

Reconsider the daily schedule

Schools should include a short ten-minute break after every 2 periods, instead of one long break to avoid exhaustion and diminish the impact of strain.

Address mental health concerns

School leaders should support teachers who may be facing mental health issues due to excessive screen time by connecting them to therapists.

Create a proper home office

The table height, distance from the screen, adequate lighting, and an ergonomic chair are some of the prerequisites for a comfortable experience for long hours of online teaching.

Create a beginning and end ritual

This means one should shut down the laptop instead of keeping it closed. Taking a cut off from work every day is important to avoid overstimulation.

Recreation activities should not include the screen

Virtual fatigue comes as a result of chaotic scheduling, therefore it is important to focus on yourself by engaging in activities such as listening to soothing music rather than watching OTT content, or reading a book or practising some form of physical exercise. This will help dodge the feeling of being overwhelmed by the exposure of screen time and help recalibrate.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Teachers should look away 20 feet for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes to give eyes a screen break.

Do simple stretches after every hour

A simple side to side movement of the neck, rotating the wrists and legs and simply standing up would help with blood circulation.

Conference calls

Team meetings could be conducted on conference calls. While one may not be able to see each other, this could help give a timely break from screen time.

Keep water at a distance

This way the teachers would be compelled to get up from their seats and stretch their bodies to avoid cramps and move their muscles from time to time.

About the author: Surabhi Goel, CEO, Aditya Birla Education Academy.

