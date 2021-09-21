EXCLUSIVE: How to Eat Healthy: 5 Golden rules for eating healthy according to a nutritionist

Given the lockdown situation, many people are working from home and tend to eat junk food. Given the daily movement is restricted it’s very important to set a routine and organize yourself. Eating healthy should not be difficult or expensive. Here are 5 golden rules to healthy eating.

Variety is the key

Include a mix of staple foods from the five food groups in your diet including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, lean meat, yoghurt, cheese and other milk products for the body to get the right amount of all essential nutrients.

Keep yourself hydrated

People sometimes confuse thirst with hunger, so you can end up eating extra calories. Drink water to stay hydrated and avoid overeating.

Get to know your food

Understand the food you are eating to know what you are putting inside your body. How healthy or unhealthy it is for you. It is always good to know your food to plan a better diet and quantity which is ideal for you. Always read food labels when you buy any packaged food.

Avoid high Sugar and Salt foods

Too much sugar increases the risk of unhealthy weight gain and obesity which can lead to serious health problems in long term. Likewise too much salt can raise blood pressure which is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke. It is important to control excess usage of both sugar and salt by avoiding packaged and processed food & drinks.

Eat smaller home-cooked meals frequently

If you eat fewer calories than you burn, you will lose weight. But when hungry all the time eating fewer calories can be a challenge. It is better to eat 4-5 meals or snacks in a day to control appetite and weight.

Eating healthy should be fun and enjoyable. Try experimenting with new flavours, new recipes and foods. Incorporate some of the small changes listed above to make your diet healthier.

About the author: Dr. Tejas Limaye, Clinical Nutritionist, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Chinchwad

